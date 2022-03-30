Acquisition Advances Kroll's Footprint as a Leading Global Risk, Governance and Growth Solutions Provider

Kroll, the leading provider of data, technology and insights related to risk, governance and growth, announced today that it has acquired Resolver, a premier provider of Risk Intelligence software for enterprises. This acquisition will enable Kroll to address the next generation of complex demands by accelerating the growth of the Company's suite of risk and security technologies.

Resolver's proprietary cloud-based software helps organizations transform how they view their risk. Their technology addresses client needs across risk management, audit, compliance, incidents, investigations, security operations and information security. The combination of their software with Kroll's unrivaled expert-led insights in risk and governance will enable the development of a leading end-to-end platform to help our clients better identify, anticipate and manage their most critical needs. Kroll's insights will help differentiate and improve Resolver's Risk Intelligence platform while Resolver's technology will help deploy risk-driven solutions to Kroll's global client base at scale.

Following the acquisition, Resolver Chief Executive Will Anderson will become a part of Kroll's digital services leadership team.

Will Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of Resolver said, "Our goal is to transform risk management into risk intelligence. Joining the Kroll team allows us to achieve our collective vision and partner with an organization that is a global leader in risk with deep subject matter expertise. Kroll shares our same cultural ethos of innovation, ambition and collaboration. There's a lot more uncertainty out there and organizations are taking a hard look at the risks they're exposed to. Through our Risk Intelligence solutions, we can help clients minimize any surprises and shift their perspective on risk from a barrier for business to a strategic partner driving their business."

Jake Silverman, Chief Executive Officer of Kroll, said, "I am thrilled to welcome Resolver to Kroll. We are excited to be at the forefront of combining Risk Intelligence software with expert-led risk insights as we help our clients manage the increasingly complex, unpredictable and evolving world of risk and governance. Our clients need partners and technology they can trust to manage end-to-end risk across their entire enterprise. The addition of the Resolver team is an exciting next step in our continued investment into building our Risk Intelligence platform."

About Kroll

Kroll provides proprietary data, technology and insights to help our clients stay ahead of complex demands related to risk, governance and growth. Our solutions deliver a powerful competitive advantage, enabling faster, smarter and more sustainable decisions. With 5,000 experts around the world, we create value and impact for our clients and communities. To learn more, visit www.kroll.com.

