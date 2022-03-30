IP Highlights

Extending Alma Technologies UHT Image Video Compression product line, the new UHT-DSC-E and UHT-DSC-D IP cores provide ultra-low latency visually lossless compression across display interfaces and devices. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fully compliant with VESA DSC 1.2b and backwards compatible with DSC 1.1

Ultra-low latency visually lossless image compression for all types of content

Scalable architecture supporting up to 10K @120Hz with native pixel coding and up to 16 bits per color for high color depth and HDR content

Compatible with major transport standards including MIPI DSI, VESA DisplayPort 1.4 and HDMI 2.1

Alma Technologies S.A. today announced its new UHT-DSC-E and UHT-DSC-D DSC 1.2b encoder and decoder IP cores that enable the transport of high-definition content with up to 10K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, high dynamic range and high color depth through existing interfaces, such as VESA DisplayPort, MIPI DSI and HDMI 2.1.

Extending Alma Technologies UHTTM Image and Video Compression family of JPEG, JPEG 2000 and H.264 IP, these ultra-high throughput and scalable performance semiconductor IP implementations of the DSC 1.2b standard provide a fully accelerated, standalone and robust compression solution in a single IP instance, saving on ASIC or FPGA silicon area and power. The cores do not need an external memory device for their implementation and lower power consumption for longer battery life is further enabled by the reduced video interface data rates and video buffer sizes.

The new Alma Technologies encoder and decoder IP cores for DSC 1.2b are very easy-to-use and integrate in a system. They are self-contained, CPU-less, complete H/W implementations and are available either in RTL source code, or as pre-synthesized Netlists for all major FPGA vendor devices.

About Alma Technologies

Alma Technologies is a semiconductor IP provider, designing high-quality FPGA and ASIC IP cores since 2001. Its products stand out for their engineering, being complete, easy-to-use and reliable IP solutions. World-class technical support and a long track record of proven designs by more than 250 licensees in over 20 countries provide Alma Technologies customers with excellent service and great value.

UHT is a trademark of Alma Technologies.

All other trademarks and trade names are the property of their respective owners.

