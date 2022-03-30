Led by 468 Capital and Sorenson Ventures, latest funding enables Garden.io to accelerate adoption and broaden functionality of its DevOps automation solution

Garden.io, the end-to-end development and testing platform for Kubernetes and cloud, today announced a $16 million Series A, co-led by 468 Capital and Sorenson Ventures, with participation from existing investors Crowberry Capital, Fly Ventures and more. Founded in 2018, Garden.io helps companies deliver faster to the cloud, using a graph-based framework that automates builds, deployments and tests for every stage of the delivery cycle. The company aims to move the industry closer toward a world of zero-waste software development, where every developer can spend their time working on problems they know will have the biggest impact on their business.

Today, cloud developers only spend 11% of their time on average actually writing code, with 14-16 hours spent every week maintaining internal tooling, setting up dev environments, debugging pipelines and waiting for builds or test results. Rather than developing new products and services to support the company, improving speed and delivery of existing products and services, or boosting security, developers are stuck struggling with Kubernetes, leading to over $110bn wasted every year. Garden.io is addressing this with a new kind of DevOps tool, truly designed for modern cloud native development.

"Cloud developer teams are struggling with productivity today, simply because our toolchain for development and testing dates back to the pre-cloud era," said Jon Edvald, founder and CEO of Garden.io. "By capturing the relationships between the components of our users' systems, Garden.io enables them to build, deploy, test and rapidly iterate in production-like environments at every phase of the development lifecycle dramatically improving productivity, simplifying configuration and delivering top-notch automation out of the box. With this latest fundraise, we plan to build out our platform further, improving developer productivity and making the power of modern cloud systems more accessible to the average developer. We're thrilled to welcome 468 Capital and Sorenson Ventures to our team."

Zero-Waste Software Development

Engineering teams are in desperate need of a new type of DevOps tool, truly designed for modern cloud native development. With Garden.io, tooling and platform teams get a powerful batteries-included framework for their DevOps automation. Their cloud developers get realistic remote development environments on demand, are able to rapidly iterate while coding, and can efficiently run tests from anywhere. Crucially, Garden.io works both from developer's laptops and during CI/CD, which helps reduce a huge amount of friction in the delivery cycle.

"Before discovering Garden.io, we spent a lot of time trying to improve developer experience with custom in-house tools, but now we get everything we wanted in one consistent platform," said Josh Drake, Principal Engineer at Minted. "The Garden.io team have been great partners on Minted's journey to modernize our developer experience. Knowing that we can rely on such a quality team and toolset enables us to minimize the amount of time we spend on DevOps-type tasks, and focus on shipping features."

Today, Garden.io primarily focuses on Kubernetes, containers, as well as other cloud infrastructure via Terraform and Pulumi integrations. With this Series A investment, the team will broaden support to include serverless platforms, integrations with DevSecOps solutions and software supply chain management. Garden.io plans to triple in size by the end of 2022, both in the US and Europe.

"Having experienced first-hand the challenges cloud developers face, and witnessed countless companies struggling with DevOps, we quickly saw the potential in Garden.io's unique approach to the problem," said Florian Leibert, general partner at 468 Capital and formerly founder of Mesosphere. "We're thrilled to be supporting Jon and his team. We believe in their vision and believe they can truly challenge the status quo."

For more information on Garden.io and its product offerings, please visit www.garden.io.

Supporting Resources

Twitter

Linkedin

GitHub

Survey Report In Search of Lost Time: Developer Productivity in the Cloud Native Era

About Garden.io

Garden.io is the end-to-end development and testing platform for Kubernetes and cloud. The company helps platform teams, DevOps engineers, and SREs improve the Kubernetes developer experience and speed up tests, builds, and CI pipelines-all without spending a huge amount of time building in-house tools. For additional information, visit www.garden.io

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005139/en/

Contacts:

Eleni Laughlin for Garden.io

(510) 406-0798

newsroom@garden.io