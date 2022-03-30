Rogue Baron Plc - SHINJU, Official Spirit of Bloomaroo Festival

For Immediate Release

30 March 2022

ROGUE BARON PLC

("Rogue Baron" or "The Company")

SHINJU Whisky, Official Spirit of Bloomaroo Cherry Blossom Festival

Rogue Baron (AQSE: SHNJ) is very pleased to announce that Shinju Japanese Whisky and Washington DC's premier waterfront destination, The Wharf, have partnered for Bloomaroo festival centered around the National Cherry Blossom Festival in Washington, DC. In celebration of the Cherry Blossom Festival and just in time for the summer season, Shinju Japanese Whisky was selected as the official spirit of the Cherry Blossom season.

Until April 3, thousands of people will enjoy the Bloomaroo festivities, commemorating the Mayor of Tokyo's gift of 3,000 cherry blossom trees to the American people in 1912. Housed on 24 acres of land and 50 acres of water, The Wharf's piers and waterside promenades not only offer tourist and locals alike one of a kind views of these beautiful gifts from Japan but also opportunities to enjoy leisurely riverfront strolls, fine dining and a real connection to DC's water front, a principal tourist attraction in the Nation's Capital, that has historically attracted over 45,000 unique visitors per day on the weekends during the Cherry Blossom season and well over 10 million visitors throughout the year.

Shinju Japanese Whisky-crafted cocktails will be featured at multiple locations through The Wharf including: Kaliwa, Intercontinental Hotel-Moon Rabbit, Kirwan's at the Wharf, Canopy by Hilton -Whiskey Charlie/Canopy Central, Hyatt House - H Bar and Cantina Bambina. This year The Wharf has partnered with Belly Full's effort to support World Central Kitchen in providing meals in areas of need around the world, particularly their current efforts in the Ukraine. Bloomaroo will donate $1 USD for every Shinju Cocktail sold during the festival to support this important global relief program.

