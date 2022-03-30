Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTCQB: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") using the services of GoldSpot Discovery Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) ('GoldSpot') in applying its proprietary machine learning techniques within a strong geoscientific framework is helping to identify and rank drill targets at the Arrowhead Property of the Abitibi Gold Camp.

GoldSpot has been working closely with Opawica's technical team to analyze all available geological data and create high quality multivariate ranked drill targets in the Arrowhead Property.

Methodology and Input Data

GoldSpot has compiled and integrated various drillhole legacy datasets, including geological, structural, alteration, mineralogical and geochemical information which have provided an unprecedented insight into Arrowhead's geology. The interpretation of this updated drillhole database led to a cohesive 3D model - geological model, fault network, and ore body model which has provided the foundation for a drilling exploration strategy at Arrowhead Property.

Key Exploration features & Gold Targeting

GoldSpot and Opawica interpreted a series of east-trending, mainly subvertical, mineralized panels, crosscut and displaced by a late northeast-trending brittle fault. The western and eastern panels extend over a distance of 500m and 200m respectively, while depth remains open. Quantitative assessment of gold favourability relative to the geological units, using conditional probabilities, highlighted a primary interest of the felsic tuff and intermediate volcanic rocks. These units are commonly spatially distributed in the vicinity of the mineralized panels.

GoldSpot and Opawica generated gold targets using a "Smart Targeting" approach of knowledge- and AI data-driven methods. The AI data analysis trains machine learning algorithms to predict the presence of gold, using both numeric and interpreted layers on a 5m x 5m x 5m grid cell stack of layers. The integrated results have outlined 20 zones of high priority drill ready targets and additional targets for general exploration drilling.

Blake Morgan, Chief Executive Officer of Opawica stated, "The team at Opawica is thrilled to have developed these new targets. Opawica's maiden drill program on the Arrowhead is scheduled to commence in the near future."

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (OTCQX: SPOFF) is a technology services company in mineral exploration. GoldSpot is a leading team of expert scientists who merge geoscience and data science to deliver bespoke solutions that transform the mineral discovery process. In the race to make discoveries, GoldSpot produces Smart Targets and advanced geological modelling that saves time, reduces costs and provides accurate results.

Derrick Strickland, P.Geo. (OGQ No. 35402), is the Qualified Person for Opawica Explorations Inc. and approves the technical content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

