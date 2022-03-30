Wuhan General Group, Inc.: Dr AnnaRx Announces Rob Simbowe CBD Muscle and Joint Rubs

CAPE TOWN, SA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / WUHAN GENERAL GROUP, INC. (WUHN) ("WGG' or the "Company"), a bioceutical company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and mental health therapeutic research is pleased to share the following update:

Dr. AnnaRx is pleased to announce the launch of its new line of CBD Muscle and Joint Rubs endorsed and promoted by MMA Pro Fighter Rob "The Black Tiger" Simbowe.

The initial line will consist of 3 variants:

1. CBD Pain-Relief Extra Strength Muscle Rub - 1200 mg

A deep penetrating, dual-action, medicated broad-spectrum CBD rub that is specially formulated to quickly absorb through the skin and muscle to provide pain relief from muscle and joint-related injuries, strains, and sprains. On contact, it provides deep cooling relief, then activates to heat for deep-penetrating, long-lasting pain alleviation.

2. CBD Warming Pre-Workout Muscle Rub - 600 mg

A medicated broad-spectrum CBD pre-workout muscle rub clinically designed to warm and prepare your muscles before your workout, helps protect against muscle and joint-related injuries, strains, and sprains.

3. CBD Cooling Post-Workout Muscle Rub - 600 mg

A medicated broad-spectrum CBD post-workout muscle rub clinically designed to soothe and cool your muscles post-workout, helps protect against muscle and joint-related injuries, strains, and sprains.

The muscle rubs are a new and exciting addition with strong brand differentiators in the category. They will be available in select major pharmacies and health store chains in South Africa first, then Zambia - Rob's country of birth and upbringing.

"Having Rob represent the Dr. AnnaRx brand is a real honor for us. He has an incredible life story that is so inspiring. His deep knowledge of health, fitness, nutrition, and life skills is remarkable. He's a true role model for the youth and anyone who aspires to do great things. We are also very excited to serve our consumers with these extraordinary three CBD products. The muscle rubs are made using the highest quality CBD from Colorado, USA, African medicinal ingredients and formulated for maximum results." - Dr. Anna Morera Leralta - Chief Medical Officer, M2Bio Sciences.

Rob Simbowe, Director of Health and Fitness and Brand Ambassador, M2Bio Sciences added: "The meaning of life is not simply to exist, to survive, but to move ahead, to go up, to achieve, to conquer. The meaning of life differs from man to man, from day to day, and from hour to hour, and that's why I fight not just in the ring but outside in life too - to be the best version of myself I can possibly be. I use CBD as part of my daily regimen to not let any pain stand in my way - it helps me train harder and be the best version of myself when training and competing."

ROB SIMBOWE UPCOMING FIGHT:

Simbowe vs Dogodo

Date: 09, April 2022

Venue: EFC Performance Institute, Johannesburg, South Africa

Find out more here

IMMAF Africa Championships

Rob has recently been selected as part of the coaching staff for the IMMAF Africa Championships, his grass route connection and popularity within the Zambian sporting community allow for the perfect platform launch into the country:

"MMA Zambia is the governing body for Mixed Martial Arts in Zambia, mandated by the National Sports Council of Zambia to regulate the sport in the country.

We are proud to have Rob Simbowe on the MMA Zambia board. Rob is a pioneer of the sport here; he is Zambia's first-ever Pro MMA athlete and EFC fighter. Due to his wealth of experience, he has been selected to be part of the MMA Zambia coaching staff for the IMMAF Africa Championships taking place at the EFC Performance Institute in Johannesburg from the 28th to the 30th of April 2022.

The Dr. AnnaRx CBD muscle relief line endorsed by Rob is a fantastic product for athletes and recreational fitness enthusiasts alike. You can be assured that with Rob's name associated with the brand, like Rob, it does everything it says it does and more. We look forward to our athletes using it as a strong and effective aid for recovery after training and competition," says Benjamin Bush - MD - Ulemu Fight Academy, President - MMA Zambia.

About Wuhan General Group, Inc./ M2Bio Sciences, Inc

Wuhan General Group, Inc. (DBA M2bio Sciences), through its wholly-owned subsidiary MJ MedTech is a nutraceutical biotechnology company focused on alternative plant-based cannabinoids and psilocybin medical research that develops and commercializes a range of CBD and mushrooms-based products under Dr. AnnaRx, Medspresso, and Liviana brands. In addition, our research and clinical trials with psilocybin are aimed at new therapies that will help patients who suffer from alcohol addiction, mental illness, and cardiovascular diseases. Our mission is to advance botanical-based medicine to the forefront by deploying best-practice science and medicine, clinical research, and emerging technologies. The Company is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board of NASDAQ under the trading symbol "WUHN".

Publicly traded company (OTC Pink:WUHN)

