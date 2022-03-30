Solace Corporation: Solace Event Streaming Now Available on Singtel Paragon

SINGAPORE, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solace, the leading enabler of event-driven architecture for real-time enterprises, announced today that Singtel, Asia's leading communications technology group, is offering Solace PubSub+ Event Broker as a service on Singtel's Paragon, the industry's first all-in-one platform for 5G network, edge computing and services orchestration.

Paragon helps enterprises more easily adopt 5G and edge computing to implement low latency applications and services. Customers can create network slices on-demand, deploy mission-critical 5G applications on Singtel's multi-access edge compute (MEC), and access a robust ecosystem of applications and services like PubSub+ Event Broker with a click of a button.

"Enterprises are rapidly digitalizing but many are hindered by the intricacies in setting up their technology infrastructure. Paragon significantly reduces the complexity, time and cost needed to adopt and succeed with 5G edge computing and cloud services - helping enterprises to shorten the innovation curve and time-to-market cycle," said Dennis Wong, vice president 5G enterprise and cloud, Singtel. "Working with partners like Solace, we are creating an ecosystem that gives unparalleled control and choice to enterprises, enabling the smooth and seamless deployment of solutions."

Singtel technologists recently demonstrated the ease with which developers can add Solace's event streaming capabilities to their applications. As part of deploying a fleet management application that required event streaming, they instantly purchased and deployed PubSub+ through the marketplace dashboard, giving their application the ability to efficiently distribute real-time information to many subscribers.

"Solace is committed to letting developers access and run its event streaming capabilities in all of the cloud, on-premise and IoT environments in which they run applications. Making PubSub+ available in Singtel's first-of-its-kind 5G and edge computing platform is an exciting step along that path," said Sumeet Puri, chief technology solutions officer, Solace. "We look forward to working with Singtel to add more capabilities over time, and helping joint customers use PubSub+ to accelerate their applications, build event meshes that link all of their assets, and offer amazing customer experiences."

PubSub+ is available in the Singtel Paragon Marketplace now. For more information on Singtel Paragon, how it can help businesses and how enterprises can join the ecosystem, visit www.singtel.com/paragon .

About Solace

Solace helps enterprises become modern and real-time by giving them everything they need to make their business operations and customer interactions event-driven. With PubSub+, the market's first and only event management platform, the company provides a comprehensive way to create, document, discover and stream events from where they are produced to where they need to be consumed - securely, reliably, quickly, and guaranteed. Established enterprises such as SAP, Barclays and the Royal Bank of Canada, multinational automobile manufacturers such as Groupe Renault and Groupe PSA, and industry disruptors such as Jio use Solace's advanced event broker technologies to modernize legacy applications, deploy modern microservices, and build an event mesh to support their hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and IoT architectures. Learn more at solace.com .

