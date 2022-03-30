Elektros, Inc. Elektros Signs Contract with Applus+ IDIADA to Crash Test Certify Elektros Sonic Vehicles

Elektros (OTC PINK:ELEK), an emerging leader in the electric vehicle space, announced today that the company has officially signed a contract with Applus+ IDIADA to crash test certify Elektros Sonic vehicles from overseas.

Elektros Inc. is thrilled with their decision to hire IDIADA and start the 12-month crash test certification process for Elektros Sonic vehicles. Both companies are determined that the given timeline will allow Elektros Sonic vehicles to be fully approved by the Department of Transportation. IDIADA will closely examine the electric vehicles' production from overseas to ensure all aspects comply with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards (FMVSS) before providing official certification.

Elektros Inc. knows that IDIADA is well-versed in the industry and has powerful connections worldwide that will help Elektros Sonic vehicles prosper. The company looks forward to receiving approval from the U.S. Department of Transportation and being amongst the first to provide consumers with a more affordable electric vehicle option.

About Elektros, Inc.

Elektros is an American electric transportation company that innovates mobility solutions for consumers and businesses. The automotive landscape faces existential disruption over the next decade to reach carbon neutrality. Elektros addresses this paradigm shift with mobility technologies that support sustainability for a transformative user experience. Elektros aims to present a compelling and completely new electric vehicle experience known as Elektros Sonic to consumers beginning as early as 2023.

About Applus+ IDIADA

Applus+ IDIADA is a global engineering company providing design, testing, engineering and homologation services to the automotive industry.

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains "forward-looking statements" that include information relating to future events and future financial and operating performance. The words "may," "would," "will," "expect," "estimate," "can," "believe," "potential," and similar expressions and variations thereof are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which that performance or those results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time they are made and/or management's good faith belief as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause these differences include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in demand for Elektros, Inc.'s products, the introduction of new products, the Company's ability to maintain customer and strategic business relationships, the impact of competitive products and pricing, growth in targeted markets, the adequacy of the Company's liquidity and financial strength to support its growth, and other information that may be detailed from time to time in Elektros Inc.'s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of such forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding future sales, costs, and market acceptance of products as well as regulatory actions at the State or Federal level. For a more detailed description of the risk factors and uncertainties affecting Elektros Inc., please refer to the Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings, which are available at www.sec.gov. Elektros, Inc. undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACT:

Elektros, Inc. IR and Media Inquiries

Email: ElektrosInc@gmail.com

Website: Elek.World

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.

