Linus Health, a Boston-based digital health company focused on brain health, today announced the completion of its acquisition of Kinesis Health Technologies, a Dublin-based leader in physical function assessment for older adults. The two companies share a focus on utilizing cutting-edge machine learning and widely accessible digital devices to make proactive health screening more practical and prevalent. Given the established relationship between physical function and brain function, the acquisition will further Linus Health's ability to generate a robust view of an individual's brain health to facilitate early detection of issues.

Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from University College Dublin (UCD), Kinesis has grown to offer a suite of objective, evidence-based tools for assessing gait, balance, mobility, falls risk, and frailty. The company has built a robust validation base with over 70 peer-reviewed publications and a network of research partnerships around the world. Its customers spanning numerous countries, including the US, Canada, the UK, and Ireland have conducted more than 40,000 patient assessments to date with Kinesis' technology. With recent innovation centered on smartphone solutions, Kinesis' approach aligns well with Linus Health's dedication to developing validated and accessible assessment solutions to maximize its global impact on brain health outcomes.

"Kinesis shares Linus Health's vision of combining clinical expertise with machine learning to usher in a new paradigm of proactive screening and intervention to support older adults seeking to preserve their health and way of life," said Seamus Small, CEO of Kinesis. "We're excited to join the Linus team and work together to bring effective and impactful digital screening solutions to more people around the world."

Linus Health's suite of assessments already incorporates multiple modalities shown to play a role in revealing subtle indicators of cognitive and brain dysfunction. As the company expands its brain health platform, deepening its capabilities around physical measures, such as gait and balance, is a key step in augmenting the insights available to inform both its brain health analyses and recommendations.

"The more we can uncover about a person's brain health, the faster we'll be able to help providers intervene when something is awry," said David Bates, PhD, CEO of Linus Health. "Acquiring Kinesis provides the opportunity to accelerate our progress in the key areas of gait, balance, and mobility and garner related insights to shape our understanding of a patient's health and associated risks to better inform our clinical guidance and care plan recommendations. We're looking forward to collaborating with the Kinesis team to enhance our combined impact."

Kinesis will operate as a subsidiary of Linus Health. CEO of Kinesis, Seamus Small, will assume the position of Managing Director, Kinesis. Co-Founder, Barry Greene, PhD, will retain the position of Chief Technology Officer, Kinesis.

Linus Health is a Boston-based digital health company focused on transforming brain health for people across the world. By advancing how we detect, diagnose, and address cognitive and brain disorders leveraging cutting-edge neuroscience, clinical expertise, and artificial intelligence our goal is to enable a future where people can live longer, happier, and healthier lives with better brain health. Linus Health's digital platform delivers a proven, practical means of enabling early detection; empowers providers with actionable clinical insights and recommendations; and supports individuals with personalized action plans. We are proud to partner with leading research institutions, life sciences companies, healthcare delivery organizations, and other care facilities to accelerate more proactive intervention and personalized care in brain health. To learn more about how we're transforming brain health, visit www.linushealth.com.

Kinesis Health Technologies Limited is an award-winning digital health company based in Dublin, Ireland. Kinesis solutions utilize sensors, artificial intelligence, and machine learning to produce comprehensive and accurate assessments of gait, mobility, balance, and falls risk in older adults. Kinesis solutions are registered medical devices based on 14 years of research and development with an extensive evidence base. Kinesis is dedicated to providing digital health solutions that engage, empower, and motivate older adults to live longer, healthier, and more independent lives. To learn more about our solutions for measuring physical function, visit www.kinesishealthtech.com.

