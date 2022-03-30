Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
30.03.2022 | 15:20
Talage Expands Business Development And Distribution Capabilities With The Addition Of Industry Veterans To The Executive Team

InsurTech startup continues to innovate and transform the commercial P&C ecosystem

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Talage, a provider of digital distribution software solutions for commercial insurance, today announced it has hired three senior business development insurance executives that will further the company's position as the frontrunner in the commercial P&C ecosystem. On the heels of closing a $9 million round of funding, Talage has appointed Jonathan Maloney to Director of Wholesale Distribution, Rich Dern, to Director of Agency Distribution, and Matt Porter, to Director of Strategic Partnerships. The men bring more than 60 years of industry experience to the company and will report to CEO Adam Kiefer as they focus on forging strategic partnerships and expanding the Talage business.

Talage is a digital distribution platform for the commercial P&C insurance industry that automates traditionally manual processes, such as applications or submissions. The solution quickly and easily equips agencies, wholesale brokers, and other carrier partners with the digital tools to support automation and growth in the small business segment. With the company's technology in high demand and becoming a critical part of the industry's foundational technology stack, the new executives' extensive and diverse backgrounds will help to increase the number of partners and the volume of written premium going through its API platform.

"Traditional insurance powerhouse players, with proven track records driving sales and adoption, like Jonathan, Rich, and Matt joining Talage speaks volumes to where the industry is headed and our leadership role in its direction," said Adam Kiefer, CEO, and Co-founder, Talage. "With their collaborative efforts, we will confidently continue our mission to increase time and cost efficiencies through technology,bringing transformative value to the entire insurance ecosystem."

About Talage
Talage is the API solution for quoting and binding commercial insurance - accelerating growth for all players by helping them to leverage technology within the insurance ecosystem.With 30+ carrier integrations, Talage delivers instant, bindable quotes across five product lines. The platform is leveraged by agents, wholesalers, carriers, and technology providers.

For more information, please visit www.talageins.com.

Media Contact

Escalate PR for Talage
talage@escalatepr.com

SOURCE: Talage



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/695239/Talage-Expands-Business-Development-And-Distribution-Capabilities-With-The-Addition-Of-Industry-Veterans-To-The-Executive-Team

