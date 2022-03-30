Researchers in Spain have assembled a 10kW/20kWh vanadium redox flow demonstrator that paves the way for a 50kW battery.From pv magazine Spain A team of researchers from the Spanish National Research Council (CSIC) has developed a vanadium redox flow battery prototype to demonstrate its viability as a large scale stationary storage system for renewable energy sources. According to the scientists, the 10kW/20kWh prototype could be used for either utility scale stationary applications or in residential and commercial projects. "It is the first milestone on the way to obtaining a 50kW battery," they ...

