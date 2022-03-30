Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Luxbright AB (149/22)

With effect from April 04, 2022, the subscription rights in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including April 12, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: LXB TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768674 Order book ID: 253790 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from April 04, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Luxbright AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: LXB BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0017768682 Order book ID: 253789 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB