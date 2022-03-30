Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DNAT ISIN: IM00BYYPQX37 Ticker-Symbol: K4H 
Stuttgart
30.03.22
08:06 Uhr
1,160 Euro
-0,150
-11,45 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KR1 PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KR1 PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
30.03.2022 | 15:52
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

KR1 plc - Investment: Subspace

KR1 plc - Investment: Subspace

PR Newswire

London, March 30

30 March 2022

KR1 PLC

("KR1" or the "Company")

Investment: Subspace

KR1 plc (KR1:AQSE), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has invested a total of US$1,500,000 into Subspace Labs Inc. ("Subspace"), for a yet-to-be-determined amount of tokens. The investment took place as part of Subspace's US$32.9 million strategic financing round led by Pantera Capital with participation from other respected investors such as Coinbase Ventures, Alameda Research and Hypersphere Ventures.

Subspace Network is a new eco-friendly, scalable layer-one blockchain that enables massively scalable on-chain storage and computing, without compromising security or decentralisation, and solves the blockchain "bloat" problem at the core, through a novel combination of consensus, storage, and computing. Subspace lets developers run Web3 apps at Internet scale, providing a simple interface for quickly deploying multi-chain decentralised apps that auto-scale with demand. It seamlessly integrates with existing blockchains, layer two protocols, and decentralized applications, allowing it to serve as a foundational infrastructure layer for the entire Web3 ecosystem. Subspace intends to empower builders to unlock the next wave of crypto adoption by supporting NFTs, GameFi, and the Metaverse at Internet scale.

Keld van Schreven, Managing Director and Co-Founder of KR1, commented:

"Subspace is a big vision and quite a radical approach relative to current blockchain architectures and designs. They had a successful seed round with world class investors and this fundraise allows them to drastically scale up their team. Historically, we have liked to invest in and support radical technologies with strong founding teams, especially in the infrastructure vertical, and Subspace fits this disruptive thesis perfectly. "

The Directors of KR1 plc accept responsibility for this announcement.

--ENDS--

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven		+44 (0)1624 630 630
Peterhouse Capital Limited (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
Mark Anwyl		+44 (0)20 7469 0930
FTI Consulting LLP (PR Adviser)
Ed Berry
Laura Ewart		+44 (0)7711 387 085
KR1@fticonsulting.com

About KR1 plc

KR1 plc is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open source blockchain projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London on the AQSE Growth Market (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has one of the longest and most successful track records of investment in the digital assets space by investing in decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new financial and internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

KR1-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.