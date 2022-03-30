With the addition of resources to expand OWIT's product offering and support new customers, the modern office space will cultivate the company culture in a fun and safe environment.

OWIT Global (OWIT), a provider of insurance-specific microservices software solutions for the global insurance industry, is pleased to announce the opening of an office in West Hartford, Conn. With OWIT's continued growth in 2021, the new office will provide a location for U.S. resources to support the acceleration of products and new customers.

"Having a great company culture to collaborate and engage in social interaction in an office-environment was pivotal when we started the company. We saw the benefits of having offices in both our U.K. and India locations," said Wendy Aarons-Corman, CEO of OWIT Global. "We were planning on opening a U.S. office pre-COVID but waited to understand the impact of the pandemic."

According to Aarons-Corman, the move into the new office accompanies the continued growth of OWIT's products, as well as its base of employees.

"Our team members understand the long-term benefits of reporting into an office to continue fostering our goals and providing in-person learning and mentoring to our onboarding team members," continued Aarons-Corman. "We decided to adopt a hybrid model combining remote work with office work. Our office design is modern and fun and will allow us to continue the development of our company culture. We are excited to be a part of the West Hartford community and look forward to leveraging the area's diverse talent pool."

About OWIT GLOBAL

OWIT Global (OWIT) is an insurance technology company specializing in solutions built on a unique suite of reusable insurance-specific microservices. OWIT's solutions include Bordereaux and Binder Management, Business to Business/Consumer Portals, User and Point of Sale Portals, Rating, Document-lite Generation, Insurance Data Transformation, and Policy Administration. Each OWIT solution is built on a collection of microservices that allow for unprecedented reusability to deliver an array of additional solutions to solve pressing pain points for both immediate and longer-term business benefits. OWIT's solutions can be deployed standalone or integrated with a Broker's, Carrier's or MGA's existing environment to maximize investments. To see the power and flexibility of the OWIT catalog of cloud-based microservices, visit www.owitglobal.com.

