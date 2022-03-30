New agency is founded by world's most-awarded creative team Zampa Zaro

Today marks the launch of AKQA Bloom, an autonomous new agency that will deploy vibrant thinking and bold ideas to help respond to the challenges of our time.

Bloom's mission is to protect our planet, open minds and enrich lives by inspiring companies to make an impact that goes beyond communication. Bloom's hope is that cross-disciplinary collective action will help to spark an industry-wide shift in attitudes and contribution through our shared humanity and societal responsibility.

Led by Founders and Executive Creative Directors Jean Zamprogno and Fernando Pellizzaro (Zampa Zaro) the new agency is launched in Miami, Florida.

Zaro said: "We founded Bloom from a realization that we have the platform and opportunity to respond to multiple problems with new energy and determination. By applying fearless creativity, exceptional craft, and love, we aspire to encourage brands to satisfy societal needs in positive and meaningful ways."

Zampa said: "A very legitimate skepticism is rising as people begin to see the gap between the purpose-led rhetoric that some companies preach and a corporate reality that's severely lacking in substance. Every enterprise has the power and potential to harness their enormous influence as a force for social good, with sustainable growth that serves the community, workers and environment, aligning interests for all stakeholders."

Zampa Zaro have cultivated a reputation for being agents of change by catapulting iconic, award-winning creative that drives conversation around issues impacting LGBTQ+ communities, renewable energy, clean food, and education on health initiatives, like blood donation and vaccine access.

AKQA's Chief Executive Officer, Ajaz Ahmed,is equally certain there's no better talent than the dynamic creative team to lead the new agency, saying: "Zampa Zaro's loyalties and worldview are resolutely focussed to the present and the future. Their visionary ideas break the rules and change the way people think by sharing astonishing stories and amplifying stunning voices outside the consensus. Zampa Zaro's striking ingenuity reminds us that difficulties are not inevitable, challenges are not insurmountable and creative expression infused with meaning will help confront the obstacles that face a world built on fragile foundations that's in constant change."

Ahead of their springtime debut, Bloom is already hard at work on large-scale collaborations with organisations.

Based in Miami and working internationally, AKQA Bloom will collaborate with brands working at the intersection of culture and purpose, finding the right balance between brand love and brand trust. With its blossoming neighbourhoods, entrepreneurial network, highly collaborative creative community and drive, Miami presents the ideal conditions and flourishing ecosystem to help AKQA Bloom to thrive. Miami is an emerging technology hub that benefits from a diverse population, a rapidly growing startup scene, and an attractive climate to encourage work-life balance.

About Zampa Zaro

Fernando Pellizzaro and Jean Zamprogno are Founders and ECDs at AKQA Bloom. With 15 years of experience in the US, Brazil, Portugal, and Argentina, they have won recognition from all major festivals, including 44 Cannes Lions (4 GP 1 Titanium), 53 Clios, 50 One Show Pencils, and 28 D&ADs, including a Black pencil.

Business Insider selected them as one of the 35 Rising Stars revolutionizing advertising in 2018, they were named to Adweek's Creative 100 in 2019, and in 2021, they were Creative Directors of The Year nominees by Ad Age's A-list.

Cannes Global Creative Report ranked them #1 most awarded Creative Directors (2020/2021) and #8 Creative Directors in 2019. They were also ranked #1 Group Creative Directors at the One Show in 2020. And, according to The Drum Global Creative Ranking, they were #1 Creative Directors in the World in 2022.

In recent years, they worked on 6 Super Bowl ads and global projects for brands such as Burger King, Budweiser, Cutwater, Coca-Cola, Corona, and Mondelez, bringing to life some iconic campaigns in the industry such as Moldy Whopper, Stevenage Challenge, Eat Like Andy, This Coke is a Fanta, Try Not to Hear This, Bigger Picture, and others.

Before AKQA, they led DAVID Miami's office as ECDs, helping the agency to be nominated for Agency of the Year at the One Show, Clios, and D&AD. On WARC 2021, the most relevant ranking in the advertising industry, their work led David Miami to be nominated for the most awarded agency globally, featuring the #1 and #2 most awarded campaigns.

Zampa Zaro have created multiple purpose-led, values-oriented assignments during their careers and have now decided to focus the entirety of their efforts on this work by launching AKQA Bloom.

