Digital coaching company Span Health, joins the Eight Sleep team to support members in optimizing health and increasing performance

Eight Sleep, the world's first sleep fitness company, today announced it has acquired Span Health (Span), a data-driven, health coaching company, to increase personal performance. The acquisition of Span will enhance Eight Sleep's digital coaching services while unlocking future opportunities to expand its offering with more holistic services and programs. Span's leadership team including Patrick Samy, Chief Executive Officer, and Adam Bataineh, Chief Medical Officer will be joining the Eight Sleep Product team.

Founded in 2016, Span's mission was to expand human health by inspiring and supporting anyone seeking high performance. By leveraging data from wearables, Span helped members optimize sleep, nutrition, and exercise with science-based experiments. Span also provided access to experts to help members better understand their health and personal performance metrics, build new habits, and ultimately, unlock their health potential.

"Eight Sleep's mission is to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. As we continue to build solutions to help our members sleep better, the acquisition of Span will enable us to offer additional tools for our users as they seek to improve every aspect of their health and performance through personalized services that match their needs," said Matteo Franceschetti, Co-Founder and CEO of Eight Sleep.

"Eight Sleep has changed the sleep experience forever, redefining its position as the most important pillar of health by utilizing data and technology to make sleep more optimal, efficient, and personalized. We're excited to combine our learnings from Span with the strong reach of the Eight Sleep brand to help their members anyone seeking higher performance, further optimize their health," said Patrick Samy, Co-Founder and former CEO of Span.

For preferred access to Eight Sleep's data-driven sleep and health coaching, join the waitlist at eightsleep.com/coaching.

About Eight Sleep

Eight Sleep is the world's first sleep fitness company with a mission to fuel human potential through optimal sleep. Their hardware, software and AI technologies power pro athletes and every day high performers around the globe, including snowboarding sensation and Olympic Gold-Medalist Red Gerard, the world's fittest man 2021 CrossFit Games Winner Justin Medeiros, and the 8X Formula One Champions, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. Eight Sleep was named one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies in 2019 2022. The company was also recognized two years in a row by TIME's "Best Inventions of the Year." Eight Sleep is available for purchase in North America (United States and Canada) and throughout the United Kingdom and Europe (Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, and Spain) via eightsleep.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005263/en/

Contacts:

Jack Taylor PR

Nadine Hachicho

eightsleep@jacktaylorpr.com

646-510-5873