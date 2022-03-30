Strategic marketing and communications consultancy begins 2022 with further expansion into healthcare, cybersecurity and financial services

Magnitude today announced a series of client acquisitions, extending its entry to high-growth markets such as technology, healthcare, energy, and financial services. In its first year of operations, the firm doubled its forecast revenues and expanded into the Bay Area and United Kingdom.

Magnitude's client and revenue growth were broad, including new verticals in healthcare, media and music, and deepening relationships in financial services across hedge funds and asset management. The firm has emerged as a go-to partner for high-growth businesses, as well as strategic business units in multinational companies seeking to accelerate growth and differentiate their brands.

As part of Magnitude's growth, the firm landed new accounts in cryptocurrencies, artificial intelligence and dispute consulting. Magnitude forecasts additional growth in financial services, including technology platforms that support a host of services, ranging from payments to cryptocurrency trading and clearing.

The firm has also become an attention-driving partner to cybersecurity firms, building integrated marketing and communications solutions on behalf of vendors and consulting and research firms.

"We're impressed with Magnitude's deep relationships and capabilities; in particular, how quickly they shape the seeds of ideas into stories that resonate," said Elaine Dzuba, Director of Content Marketing at Area 1 Security. "We're thankful for their partnership, and congratulate them for this new stage of growth."

"Magnitude is committed to partnering with companies to not only tell their story but create the right strategies and mechanisms required to ensure those messages reach buyers," said Founder and CEO Scott Krady. "Our business is people-driven, and by serving as an extension of internal teams we are driving the development of relationships that create long-term value to companies, investors and shareholders."

Magnitude's team boasts decades of experience running marketing and communications campaigns, handling crises, developing and implementing digital strategy, and serving as reporters at leading business and trade publications. The team's experience includes financial services, technology, healthcare, music, real estate, not-for-profit and professional services.

In 2022, the firm expects to continue its growth across strategy and advisory services across all aspects of the marketing and communications mix. "We've been marketing and communications leaders, and we understand the challenges our clients face. We're committed to leveraging our resources in service of their goals." As part of this growth, the firm expects to expand its team further, particularly in areas such as operations, content development and strategy.

"The past year has truly exceeded expectations," said Krady. "Our business model and core vision on what an external firm can and should be is resonating in the market. We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved, but as they say, we've only just begun."

About Magnitude

We are a full-service marketing and communications consulting firm, but one that is different. Our results-driven model is designed to solve the most complex issues that impact growth. We do so by getting to the heart of pain points and creating smart, meaningful programs and relationships that drive new business opportunities for companies ranging from start-ups to multinationals and everyone in between. The common theme is a shared commitment to client success and an approach designed to deliver measurable ROI. Our teams have on average 15+ years of experience and have been in the trenches of leading digital, content, sales and experiential programs. We prioritize relationships over transactional agreements.

Connect with us: connect@magnitude-growth.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005570/en/

Contacts:

Scott Krady

scott@magnitude-growth.com

connect@magnitude-growth.com