High-Performance Computing Market Size to Reach USD 71.78 Billion in 2030 | Rising Prominence of Cloud Computing Along with Digitalization is One of the Key Factors Driving HPC Market Revenue Growth, Says Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global High Performance Computing (HPC) market size reached USD 42.00 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing?adoption of high-performance computing in government entities is one of the major factors expected to continue to drive market revenue growth.

Drivers:

Information Technology (IT) teams are working to find a balance between high-performance computing solutions for the cloud and on-premises, while cloud service providers are offering turn-key high-performance computing solution ecosystems tailored to organizations' specific workflow requirements. Thus, rising prominence of cloud computing and digitization is expected to boost global high performance computing market revenue growth.

Get Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/628

Restraints:

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) suffer from a lack of knowledge and restricted or small budgets, which is expected limit their adoption of high-performance computing and thus, hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Many potential SME users are ignorant of the advantages of HPC and lack the resources to establish such systems. In fact, many SMEs in underdeveloped countries remain cautious about HPC adoption due to the significant investment required, and most of them are also unaware of the multiple advantages of HPC, such as enhanced performance and customizable delivery. These companies frequently lack the technical expertise needed to set up and run an HPC system. However, cloud computing has the potential to expand HPC use among SMEs by significantly lowering their expenses.

Growth Projections:

The global HPC market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period, and revenue is expected to increase from USD 42.00 Billion in 2021 to USD 71.78 Billion in 2030. Rising prominence of cloud computing and digitalization is expected to drive market revenue growth over the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the HPC market. The COVID-19 High-Performance Computing Consortium from International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), a program to provide supercomputing capacity to academics working on COVID-19-related projects, has started a phase of operation focused on enabling researchers to find possible near-term therapeutics for virus-infected patients. Well-known suppliers all around the world are partnering with key partners and launching campaigns to promote the use of HPC to combat COVID-19, with the assistance of technology. Improved availability of HPC resources has facilitated sophisticated calculations and projections, as well as simulation studies, for creating vaccinations to control the pandemic across the globe.

Discount Available on High Performance Computing market report [Click Here]@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/628

Current Trends and Innovations:

The capacity of high-performance computing systems to handle enormous amounts of data at a rapid speed is causing government agencies to acquire these systems. Thus, increasing adoption of HPC in government entities is expected to boost global high performance computing market revenue growth in the near future.

Geographical Outlook:

High performance computing market in North America is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period. Revenue growth of this regional market is being driven by increasing implementation of high-performance computing for research and weather forecasting by countries in the region.

Strategic Initiatives:

Some major companies included in the market report are Advanced Micro Devices, Inc., Intel Corporation, Dell, Inc., Nvidia Corporation, Lenovo Group Limited, Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Atos SE, and Amazon Web Services, Inc.

In February 2022 , Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) announced that AMD EPYC processors would power Google Cloud's new C2D virtual machine service, providing clients with excellent performance and computing capability for high-performance (HPC) memory-bound applications, such as electronic design automation (EDA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD). This news is expected to add to the momentum for AMD EPYC processors by making Google Cloud the third family of instances powered by 3rd Gen EPYC CPUs, following the T2D and N2D instances.

Explore Complete Report Description and Table of Contents of High Performance Computing Market Report@https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/high-performance-computing-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global High Performance Computing (HPC) market on the basis of component, deployment, application, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution



Servers





Storage





Networking Device





Software



Services



Design & Consulting





Integration & Deployment

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud-Based



On-Premises

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Media & Entertainment



Government & Defense



Education & Research



Healthcare



Manufacturing



Gaming



Transportation



Retail



Others

Get Customized Report as Per Your Specific Requirement@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/628

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K.





Italy





Spain





BENELUX





Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



China





India





Japan





South Korea





Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil





Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





UAE





South Africa





Turkey





Rest of MEA

Latest Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Mobile App Development Platforms Market By Deployment (Cloud, On-premises), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small & Medium-sized Businesses), By Operating System (Android, iOS, Others), By End-Use (Healthcare, BFSI, Retail, and Others), and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Metaverse in Media and Entertainment Market, By Technology (Blockchain, AI, AR, VR, XR, MR, IoT), By Product (Cryptocurrency, NFTs, Digital Assets, Others), By End-Use (Film Production Companies, Music Labels, OTT Platforms, Television Broadcasters, Artists, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Cloud Database Security Market Size, Share, Trends, By Type (Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud), By Application (Cloud Activity Monitoring, User Authentication, Others), By Industry Vertical, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

Metaverse in Education Market by Technology (AR, VR, XR, MR), By Device (VR Headset, AR Glasses), By Application (Learning, Skill Development, Educational Apps, Self-Regulation Skills, Cultural Understanding, Others), and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Neurological Game Technology Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Technology (Brain-Computer Interface, Augmented Reality (AR) Technology, Virtual Reality (VR) Technology, Haptic Technology), By End-Use and By Region Forecast to 2030.

Hadoop Big Data Analytics Market, By Component (Solution, Services), By Deployment (On-premises, Cloud), By Application (Customer Analytics, Risk and Fraud Analytics, Security Intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT), Supply Chain Analytics, Others), By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2028.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Read our Press Release on High Performance Computing @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-high-performance-computing-market

Read Our Blog@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/blog/top-10-companies-offering-high-performance-computing-solutions-in-the-world

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg