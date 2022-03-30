Anzeige
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: A2QQ50 ISIN: US33835G2057 Ticker-Symbol: 8ZC 
Frankfurt
01.03.22
15:28 Uhr
0,500 Euro
-0,100
-16,67 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
30.03.2022 | 16:40
Fix Price Group Ltd.: Results of voting at the Company's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price Group Ltd.: Results of voting at the Company's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders 30-March-2022 / 17:08 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 March 2022

Fix Price Group Ltd (the "Company")

Results of voting at the Company's 2022 Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM")

The Company today announces the results of the poll votes on the resolutions put to the shareholders at the Company's EGM held on 30 March 2022. All of the resolutions proposed at the EGM were passed by the shareholders by the requisite majority in the manner indicated in the table below: 

FOR     %   AGAINST  %   WITHHELD 
 
1. Resolution to approve the proposed continuation of the Company  818,356,711 96.28% 31,578,289 3.72% 65,000  0.01% 
from the British Virgin Islands into the Republic of Cyprus. 
 
2. Resolution to approve that, if such continuation of the Company 
is granted by the Registry under the laws of the Republic of 
Cyprus, subject to the Par Value Amendment first being effected and 
subject to the Continuation occurring: 
 
 a. the Company continue its incorporation in the 
  Republic of Cyprus and discontinue its incorporation under the 
  laws of the British Virgin Islands; 
 
 b. the Company's registered office be changed to 155 
  Arch. Makariou III, Proteas House, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, 
  Cyprus; 
 
 c. the Company take the form of a public limited 
  liability company under the laws of the Republic of Cyprus; 
 
 
 d. the Company's memorandum and articles of association 
  be amended in their entirety and replaced by the Cyprus 
  Articles, with such further consequential amendments (effective 
  immediately prior to such continuation) as the directors of the 
  Company may in their absolute discretion deem necessary or 
  appropriate in connection with the continuation; 
 
 e. the Company's official company name be changed to 
  "Fix Price Group PLC"; 
 
                                  818,356,711 96.28% 31,578,289 3.72% 65,000  0.01% 
 f. Ms Aikaterini Arampidou (Cyprus passport # L00025004) 
  be appointed as a corporate secretary of the Company who will 
  maintain the registers of members and directors and other 
  corporate records of the Company effective 1 April 2022. PMS 
  Mercury Corporate Services Ltd of 155 Archiepiskopou Makariou 
  III, Proteas House, 5th Floor, 3026, Limassol, Cyprus be 
  appointed as the new assistant corporate secretary of the 
  Company, immediately after the continuation of the Company in 
  the Republic of Cyprus; 
 
 g. the directors of the Company be and hereby are 
  authorised to do any and all things necessary to effect the 
  registration of the continuation of the Company into the 
  Republic of Cyprus; 
 
 h. the registered agent of the Company in the British 
  Virgin Islands, Conyers Trust Company (BVI) Limited, be and is 
  hereby authorised to do any and all things necessary to give 
  effect to the foregoing resolutions including the notification 
  of the proposed redomiciliation and such filings required by 
  the laws of the British Virgin Islands to be made at the 
  Registry of Corporate Affairs in the British Virgin Islands; 
  and 
 
 i. As noted in Special Resolution 1, Ms. Androula 
  Chatzicharalampous, from the Republic of Cyprus, with ID card 
  no: 777245, a lawyer practicing in the Republic of Cyprus with 
  license number 2920 be and is hereby appointed as the 
  authorized representative of the Company and be and is 
  authorised to sign and execute any necessary document for the 
  redomiciliation of the Company in the Republic of Cyprus. 
 
 
3. Resolution to approve the Par Value Amendment and to authorise 
and instruct the registered agent of the Company to immediately 
make all such filings with the Registrar of Corporate Affairs in 
the British Virgin Islands to reflect the Par Value Amendment 
(either by filing notice of the Par Value Amendment pursuant to   818,750,479 96.32% 31,184,521 3.67% 65,000  0.01% 
Section 13(1)(a) of the BVI Business Companies Act, 2004 (as 
amended) (the "Act") or an amended and restated version of the 
Company's memorandum and articles pursuant to Section 13(1)(b) of 
the Act). 
 
4. Resolution to re-elect, with effect from the moment the Cyprus 
Articles come into force, each current Director (i.e., Dmitry 
Nikolaevich Kirsanov, Alexander Anatolievich Tynkovan, Gregor    803,676,369 94.55% 41,291,145 4.86% 5,032,486 0.59% 
William Mowat, Elena Titova, Alexey Makhnev, Sergei Aleksandrovich 
Lomakin and Artem Karenovich Khachatryan) to the Board of Directors 
until the next Annual General Meeting.

The results of voting at the EGM is available on the Company's website at https://ir.fix-price.com/. In accordance with the Listing Rule 14.3.6, an electronic copy of this announcement has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available at www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.

Withheld votes are not counted in the calculation of votes for or against any resolution.

The total number of ordinary shares in the Company eligible to be voted at the EGM was 850,000,000.

For further information, please contact: 

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations 
Elena Mironova        Ekaterina Lukina 
ir@fix-price.com       elukina@fix-price.ru 
+7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70 
EM 
Dmitry Zhadan    Peter Morley    Ekaterina Shatalova 
zhadan@em-comms.com morley@em-comms.com shatalova@em-comms.com 
+7 916 770 8909   +43 676 684 5252  +7 915 321 8579

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US33835G2057 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     FIXP 
LEI Code:   549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 
Sequence No.: 152624 
EQS News ID:  1315991 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315991&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 30, 2022 10:08 ET (14:08 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
