Invitation to Bilia AB Capital Markets Day 2022

Bilia has the pleasure of inviting institutional investors, financial analysts and the media to a Capital Markets Day at Villa Källhagen, Stockholm, on May 10, 2022.

The presentation will include a strategic and operational update by Per Avander, CEO of Bilia, together with other members of the Group Management. The focus will be on initiatives within and around the Service Business, electrification and our circular business model, and how they jointly contribute to Bilia's future.

Date: May 10, 2022

Place: Villa Källhagen, Djurgården, Stockholm

Time: The presentations start at 11:30 am

The day will begins with a lunch presentation at 11:30 am. The program then runs between the hours of 11:30 am and 2:30 pm and is finished thereafter with a preview and test drive of the latest car news from some of the Group's car brands. Experts on the respective car brands are on site.

There is a limited number of places for the presentations.

For further information we refer to Carl Fredrik Ewetz, Investor Relations,

Bilia AB, tel: +46.

Gothenburg, March 30, 2022

Bilia AB (publ)

Facts about the Bilia Group

Bilia is one of Europe's largest car dealers with a leading position within service and sales of cars, transport vehicles and trucks. Bilia has about 150 facilities in Sweden, Norway, Luxembourg and Belgium. Bilia sells cars of the brand Volvo, BMW, Toyota,

Mercedes-Benz, Renault, Lexus, MINI, Porsche, Nissan, Dacia, Smart and Alpine and transport vehicles of the brand Renault, Toyota, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan and Dacia and trucks of the brand Mercedes-Benz.

Bilia has today a fully expanded business with sales of new cars, e-commerce, spare parts and store sales, service and repair workshops, tyres and car glass and financing, insurance, car washes, fuel stations and auto salvage under the same roof, which gives a unique offer.

Bilia reported a turnover of about SEK 35 bn in 2021 and had about 5,300 employees.

