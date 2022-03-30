Egan-Jones Ratings Company was a proud sponsor of the LPGP 8th Annual Private Debt Event in London, held on March 29th

The LPGP 8th Annual Private Debt Conference consisted of LPs and GPs from the global private credit market. During the event, the attendees dove into the latest developments and market trends. Over 40 industry leading speakers came together to learn about market growth and where the greatest opportunities can be found.

Wick Egan, Sr. Manager of Operations and Marketing at Egan-Jones, moderated the panel, "Outlook: Evaluating Private Debt."

Click here to view Egan-Jones listed as an event sponsor.

About Egan-Jones Ratings Company

Egan-Jones is recognized as a market leader in private placement ratings for insurance companies, asset managers, fund managers, investment banks, and many other market participants covering middle market loans, ground lease, CTL, CRE loans, real estate, REITs, project finance, BDC, and funds including closed-end funds, credit funds, CRE funds, direct lending funds, feeder funds, infrastructure funds, liquidity funds, mezzanine funds, mixed strategy funds, opportunistic funds, real estate funds, structured debt funds, etc. Click here to view sample private placement transactions.

Egan-Jones provides independent credit ratings, Climate Change ESG scores, and Proxy research and recommendations.

Egan-Jones Ratings Company started providing ratings in 1995 for the purpose of issuing timely, accurate ratings. Egan-Jones is a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO) and is recognized by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) as a Credit Rating Provider. Egan-Jones is certified by the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220330005646/en/

Contacts:

Marketing

+1 (212) 921-0446

marketing@egan-jones.com



Gordon Sinclair, Director, Business Development Strategy

+1 (212) 921-0446 x1010

gsinclair@egan-jones.com