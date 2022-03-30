Be Clean Energy emphasized it was its wind power business that was the company's 2021 success story, even though solar power sales revenue also jumped. Elsewhere, compatriot PV manufacturer Solargiga bounced back into profit last year.Renewables developer Beijing Enterprises Clean Energy today published annual figures showing it swung into a loss last year, of HK$289 million (US$36.9 million), following the HK$886 million (US$113 million) booked in 2020. The result came despite the fact revenue rose 8% to HK$6.02 billion (US$769 million), the company said. The developer, abbreviated to Be Clean ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...