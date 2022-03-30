TwentyFour Income Fund - Director Dealing

Date:30 March 2022

Company: Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

Subject: Director/PDMR Shareholding

LEI: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369

Notification of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Connected Persons

30 March 2022

1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ("PCA")

a) Name Richard Burwood

b) Position / status Non-Executive Director and PDMR of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited

c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification

2. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary shares

GG00B90J5Z95

b) Nature of the transaction a) Combination of Twenty Four Income Fund Limited with UK Mortgages Limited

b) Acquisition of shares

c) Acquisition of shares

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) a) £1.1421 3,648 b) £1.0694 20,000 c) £1.07 20,000

d) Aggregated information



Aggregated volume



Price



N/A

e) Date of the transaction a) 24/03/2022

b) 30/03/2022

c) 30/03/2022

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange