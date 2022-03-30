AVer Europe, the award-winning provider of video collaboration systems, announces the launch of the CAM550, a 4K dual lens conference camera, offering wide-angle clarity for use in mid-to-large scale rooms.

The CAM550 is equipped with two 4K lenses, a PTZ camera with 12X optical zoom (24X total zoom) which clearly frames meeting participants and detects newcomers, and an AI lens with 95°FOV to provide a panoramic view of the room. This 4K dual-lens technology, offering wide-angle clarity, allows the room to be filmed in its entirety, providing a premium conferencing experience.

Rene Buhay, SVP of Sales and Marketing at AVer Europe comments "We are delighted to introduce the CAM550 to our family of PTZ cameras. With remote meetings and hybrid home working very much here to stay, this camera will enhance any meeting experience with its superior technology, and new premium features, including Preset Link."

Dynamic framing enhances meeting efficiency as the CAM550 quickly and precisely focuses on participants and newcomers. When newcomers walk in, the secondary AI lens springs into action to detect them and the PTZ camera automatically re-frames. Through fully automatic operation, this dynamic framing optimises meetings.

The camera can be operated via built-in AI Gesture Recognition, which eliminates touchpoints and delivers contactless control. A Smart Gallery feature (enabled via PTZApp 2) allows AI face and body detection technology to crop participant's faces and ensures everyone is looking their best.

The AVer Virtual Stream function allows for the removal of USB cable connections making the CAM550 available as a camera video source for virtual meetings via a single ethernet connection. Also, a PoE+ port simplifies set up and reduces installation costs. (PoE+ configuration is only supported by Windows OS.)

Preset Link is a new function of the included PTZApp 2 that integrates AVer USB cameras with Shure and Sennheiser microphones. The camera automatically identifies speakers and adjusts its field of view instantly by voice tracking, according to your pre-set area settings.

Full specifications: https://communication.avereurope.com/model/cam550

RRP £1149 plus VAT

AVer Europe provides intelligent technological solutions to harness the power of visual communications for business and education. With over 20 years of research, development and manufacturing excellence AVer Europe holds numerous international design, innovation, application, and service awards for exceptional product usability, reliability and customer satisfaction.

