Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) (Paris:ALDVI), a pharmaceutical company specializing in the development and commercialization of innovative treatments for those suffering from rare renal diseases, today announces the publication, in the peer-reviewed journal Orphanet Journal of Rare Disease, results of a study showing improvement in the long-term quality of life in patients with distal Renal Tubular Acidosis (dRTA) and treated with ADV7103.

The patients' quality of life was assessed through interviews and conducted as part of the clinical development of ADV7103 after more than 5 years of treatment on average (62 +/- 6 months). The level of treatment satisfaction was 9 on a scale of 10 and the treatment met or exceeded expectations in 74% of patients (14 patients out of 17). These results confirm the interest of ADV7103 in the treatment of dRTA and the advantage of a bi-daily dosing compared to the usual management of this disease

The scientific paper is referenced below:

Acquadro, M., Marrel, A., Manso-Silván, M.A. et al. Lived experiences of patients with distal renal tubular acidosis treated with ADV7103 and of their caregivers: a qualitative study. Orphanet J Rare Dis 17, 141 (2022).

About Advicenne Advicenne (Euronext: ALDVI) is a specialty pharmaceutical company founded in 2007, specializing in the development of innovative treatments in Nephrology. Its lead product SibnayalTM (ADV 7103) has received its Marketing Approval for distal renal tubular acidosis in EU and the UK. ADV 7103 is currently in late-stage development in cystinuria in Europe and in dRTA and cystinuria in the US and in Canada. Headquartered in Paris, Advicenne has been listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange since 2017. For additional information see: https://advicenne.com/.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Advicenne group and its business, including its prospects and product candidate development. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Advicenne considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the 2020 universal registration document filed with the French Financial market authority on December 6, 2021 under number D.21-0962 (a copy of which is available on www.advicenne.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Advicenne operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Advicenne or not currently considered material by Advicenne. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance, or achievements of Advicenne to be materially different from such forward-looking statements. Advicenne expressly declines any obligation to update such forward-looking statements.

