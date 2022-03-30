Chip Mounter Market Will Reach USD 5531.9 Million By 2028 With A CAGR of 3.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Mounter Market is segmented by Type - Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment, Through hole technology (THT) Equipment, Segment by Application - Consumer Electronics, Medical, Automotive, Telecommunications Equipment, Others. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2022 - 2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Chip Mounter market size is estimated to be worth USD 4387.1 million in 2022 and is forecast to be a readjusted size of USD 5531.9 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 3.9% during the review period.

Major factors driving the growth of the chip mounter market are

The primary factor driving chip mounter market growth is strong growth in the semiconductor industry, which has resulted in high demand for SMT and thus chip mounters. Furthermore, chip Mounter market growth is expected to be driven by increased demand for consumer electronics, medical electronics, automotive, and telecommunications equipment.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE CHIP MOUNTER MARKET

The increasing use of Chip mounters in the electronics industry is expected to drive the growth of the chip mounter market. In the consumer electronics industry, chip mounters are widely used. They're essential in the production of electronic devices like smartphones, tablets, and laptops. Chip mounter demand is expected to rise in the coming years as the consumer electronics industry expands. The market is also expected to benefit from the miniaturization of electronic components.

In the medical sector, a Chip Mounter is used to make PCBs. It also helps to provide flexibility and high-density mounting for medical devices through the use of low-profile components, resulting in small package size. Chip mounter machines can handle a variety of board sizes and thicknesses, making them ideal for production processes requiring small to medium batch runs or large volumes. When compared to traditional equipment, it helps to improve flexibility in the manufacturing process by allowing for easy changeover between different PCB formats. Thus, the growing use in the medical sector is expected to drive the growth of the chip mounter market.

In the automotive industry, the Chip Mounter is used to put together electronic devices and their components, such as microprocessors, electromechanical sensors, and integrated circuits. Because it aids in the reduction of overall product size and improves performance, it is widely used in a variety of industries, including aerospace and defense, healthcare, and medical devices, among others. The automobile industry is rapidly expanding. The global Chip Mounter Market is being driven by an increasing demand to reduce vehicle overall weight and improve performance with added safety features.

Chip mounters are used extensively in the production of telecommunications equipment, which is expected to drive market growth. These machines' high precision and accuracy helps ensure that components in telecom equipment are correctly placed and soldered. Chip mounters also have quick cycle times, which helps reduce the time it takes to manufacture telecom equipment.

CHIP MOUNTER MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

During the forecasted period, the Asia Pacific chip mounter market is expected to grow at the fastest rate. The region's booming industrial sector and production units have turned it into a manufacturing hub, resulting in a surge in demand for chip mounters in the manufacturing industry. Furthermore, rising disposable income has boosted demand for consumer electronics, propelling the market forward.

Market By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Market By Company

ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji Machine Mfg

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Hanwha Precision Machinery

Panasonic

Mycronic

Assembleon(K&S)

ITW EAE

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

BTU

Versatec

EvestCorporation

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

GKG

