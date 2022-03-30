Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JH43 ISIN: SE0011090018 Ticker-Symbol: HL9C 
Frankfurt
30.03.22
08:03 Uhr
51,76 Euro
-1,12
-2,12 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HOLMEN AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HOLMEN AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
52,6852,8218:42
52,6852,7018:42
GlobeNewswire
30.03.2022 | 18:05
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Adjustment due to extraordinary dividend in Holmen (93/22)

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Holmen AB (Holmen) held today, March 30,
2022, has resolved to pay an extraordinary dividend of SEK 4.00 per share in
addition to an ordinary dividend of SEK 7.50 per share. The Ex-date is March
31, 2022. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of
options, regular and gross return forwards/futures in Holmen (HOLMB). 

For more information, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055689
HOLMEN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.