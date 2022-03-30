Flyp Empowers Resellers Like No One Else

The world-renowned mobile app has introduced a paradigm shift by emerging as one of the largest circular economy enablers in the world

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Flyp has been instrumental in revolutionizing the resale industry like no one else. That too in a short span of time. Today, Flyp is one of the largest circular economy enablers in the world.

It won't be an overstatement to say that Flyp has introduced a paradigm shift as a mobile app that allows hundreds of its members to cash in on their used stuff by partnering up with vetted professional resellers.

With a suite of SaaS products and B2B marketplaces, Flyp empowers hundreds of thousands of power-seller businesses who resell second-hand goods professionally. These small businesses are responsible for saving millions of pounds of used goods that would have ended up in the landfill otherwise. The resale gig economy is a critical component of the circular economy, yet it seems to go unnoticed. Resellers lead immensely impactful and sustainability-driven businesses, turning consumerist waste into liquid capital and economic opportunity.

Traditionally, most people would either opt to donate their clothes or sell them on their own. Flyp's solution creates a novel option that brings the best of both worlds, allowing people to sell their clothes with the ease of donating while creating economic opportunities on the other side of the table for resellers.

Flyp bridges the gap and allows busy people to cash out on the things they no longer need while empowering independent entrepreneurs to grow their resale businesses.

?The result is a sustainable cycle where your items get a second life, you get paid for it, and the Pro-Seller makes a living off of it.

Flyp provides the option to grow your resale business with easy access to inventory and free automation tools . Flyp has developed the largest decentralized consignment marketplace in the world, enabling thousands of individual resellers to grow and sustain their businesses from home.

WHEN CONSUMERS COME FIRST

A few of the superior features that are extended to members include:

You can sell designer and name brand clothes, shoes, and handbags

All items must be in very good condition, smoke and smell-free, and without stains or rips

No non-branded items or items from generic/unknown/boutique brands

Flyp's mobile app allows its members to sell their used clothes effortlessly, without having to do any of the actual work that comes with selling online or in stores. The app works by connecting clients with a network of vetted Professional Resellers who handle all the selling, negotiations, packing, and shipping on their behalf.

GAIN THE PRO EDGE

Flyp connects you to a network of independent Pro-Sellers who will sell your clothes for you. Pros handle pricing, listing, negotiating with buyers, packing, and shipping each item for you. Here's how it works:

Take photos of your clothes, shoes, and handbags to create a 'Lot'

Get matched with a Pro-Seller and review their price estimates and commission

Partner with your Pro and send them your lot using Flyp's shipping label. You're always covered by the Flyp Protection Policy

Your Pro will receive your items and do all the selling work for you. You will get paid as soon as your Pro receives the funds for each individual sale

GOING THE EXTRA MILE

Some of the additional features include:

There are no hidden fees or limits, no credit cards, no subscriptions

Everything in one place

No more switching between tools, spreadsheets, and manual work. Flyp has it all for you!

Flyp has reported that thousands of clients and professional resellers are already using the app, with resellers making more than US$250,000 in second-hand sales during the pandemic. And this is just the beginning.

About Flyp

Flyp is a US-based company whose proprietary platform connects clients and professional resellers through a mobile app, which was founded in 2020 by James Kawas and Dani Arnaout, two resale industry pioneers, who built, sold, and IPO'ed multi-billion-dollar resale marketplaces. Both the founders have been Forbes 30 Under 30 honorees, have led a career focused on bringing second-hand marketplaces to millions of people with services like Saily and Mercari.

In December 2020, the US$1.1 million round of funding for Flyp witnessed the participation of venture capitalists like Peter Thiel backed 1517 Fund, 2048 Fund, and GroundUp Ventures. With this funding, Flyp has expanded its offerings to empower the wider reseller community.

