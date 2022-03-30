Index: NOMXI Benchmark Bond Index Information - New composition of NOMXI Benchmark Bond Indexes (03/22)

The monthly review of NASDAQ OMX Iceland Benchmark Bond Indexes has now been completed. The new composition will be effective as of Friday, April 1, 2022. The following change in constituents will take place: RIKB 42 0217 will be added to NOMXIBB, NOMXIBBTA, NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes. RIKB 22 1026 will be removed from NOMXIBB, NOMXIBBTA, NOMXINOM and NOMXINOMTA indexes. Please find attached information on the index constituents and reviewed nominal amounts. For further information concerning this notice please contact Nasdaq Iceland, telephone +354 525 2850, or e-mail exchange.ice@nasdaq.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1055709