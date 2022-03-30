Regulatory News:

The Orano group today announced that Orano Projets has acquired a majority stake in CERIS Group, which operates in the healthcare and life science sectors as well as in industries subject to severe constraints.

This acquisition will enable Orano Projets to accelerate the development of complementary know-how and new locations, in particular in Nantes and Lyon where CERIS Group is already established. Orano Projets will also benefit from a broadened product and service offering in the field of engineering, design and construction for industrial projects in the healthcare-pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors.

CERIS Group employs around 50 people in France. Orano Projets, with its 1,600 employees worldwide, will strengthen CERIS Group's capacity to respond to its customers' large-scale projects, whether for design and construction phases, service provision or complete turnkey projects.

Specializing in engineering and consulting services, CERIS Group is organized by business line around three subsidiaries: CERIS Ingénierie, Elix and CERIS Architecture. These subsidiaries support their customers in sectors including pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, hospitals and nuclear medicine, as well as for laboratories and other industries subject to severe constraints or highly controlled environments (microelectronics, cosmetics, etc

Guillaume Dureau, Chairman of Orano Projets, said "I want to warmly welcome our colleagues from CERIS Group with whom we are about to initiate a new phase of development within Orano Projets. Thanks to this acquisition, Orano Projets is gaining unique skills and know-how in engineering for the healthcare-pharmaceuticals and biotechnology sectors. We are expanding our service offering to provide our customers with even more added value, innovation and performance.

Pascal Giraudeau, CEO of CERIS Group, added "We are delighted to be joining a group with worldwide reach, where we can contribute our special expertise and help Orano Projets to develop in new sectors of activity."

About the Orano group

As a recognized international operator in the field of nuclear materials, Orano delivers solutions to address present and future global energy and health challenges.

Its expertise and mastery of cutting-edge technologies enable Orano to offer its customers high value-added products and services throughout the entire fuel cycle.

Every day, the Orano group's 16,500 employees draw on their skills, unwavering dedication to safety and constant quest for innovation, with the commitment to develop know-how in the transformation and control of nuclear materials, for the climate and for a healthy and resource-efficient world, now and tomorrow.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

www.orano.group

About Orano Projets

As a widely recognized expert in nuclear fuel cycle engineering, Orano Projets works for the Group's own facilities and for external customers. Its services range from operator support engineering to comprehensive EPCM (Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Management) missions. Orano Projets is also developing its nuclear business outside the fuel cycle, as well as in new markets outside the nuclear sector (health, pharmaceuticals, biotechnologies, defense, and other industries subject to severe requirements).

About CERIS Group

CERIS Group is a recognized player in the fields of engineering and consulting, organized by business line around three subsidiaries (CERIS Ingénierie, Elix and CERIS Architecture). The group operates in the healthcare and life science sectors as well as in industries subject to severe constraints. Its services cover all phases of project design and implementation in the fields of construction and industrial projects.

