Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Stocks2Watch would like to invite the Investment Community to Optimi Health's Investor Day, Tuesday, April 5 at 1pm (PT) 4pm (ET). Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to register now to attend the presentation.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://app.livestorm.co/stocks2watch/optimi-health-investor-day-april-5

Optimi Health Investor Day (CSE: OPTI) "Life-Changing Medicine, Supplied By Nature"

Tuesday, April 5 at 1:00pm (PDT) | 4:00pm (EDT) | 9:00pm (GMT)

Live Presentation by CEO Bill Ciprick & CMO Dane Stevens, followed by Q & A

In this presentation, Bill & Dane will discuss:

Optimi Health Overview including Management, Facility, and Manufacturing Capabilities

Health and Wellness Vision including Natural & Psychedelic Alternatives, Real-Life Benefits, Current Regulatory Environment

Why Invest Now, Investment Thesis, Road Map to Success

Registration Open to Investors and Finance Professionals >>> This event is suitable for private investors, brokers, fund managers, financial institutions, funds, buy & sell side analysts, influencers, newsletter writers and journalists. The event is not suitable for people pursuing commercial opportunities.

ABOUT OPTIMI HEALTH (CSE: OPTI)

Optimi Health is developing a sophisticated mushroom brand that focuses on the health and wellness markets. With a vertically integrated approach, Optimi intends to cultivate, extract, process and distribute high quality functional mushroom products at its two facilities comprising a total of 20,000 square feet nearing completion in Princeton, British Columbia.

ABOUT STOCKS2WATCH

Stocks2Watch hosts online and in-person interactive events for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors. To learn more about Stocks2Watch and view a complete list of events, please visit www.stocks2watch.ca

