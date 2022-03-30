Edwards, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - While other mental health care and addiction treatment providers scrambled for a virtual alternative (some canceling in-person plans entirely), All Points North (APN) pioneered a new path forward with a hybrid telehealth approach. As a result of their willingness to innovate, APN was able to offer lifesaving care, avoid a disruption in service, and limit COVID exposure for clients and employees.

Now, two years into the pandemic, All Points North is continuing to redefine what it means to be a treatment provider in the behavioral health industry. The APN experience balances cutting-edge technology, evidence-based protocols, and clinical excellence with intentional luxury, because clients are more likely to seek treatment and stay focused when they feel safe and comfortable.

Treatment at All Points North Lodge in Edwards, Colorado is based on custom-curated programs catered specifically to clients' needs, experiences, and best next step. In addition to customized care for individual clients, clinicians at the Lodge created specific program tracks for high-level professionals, NFL athletes, and US military veterans.

Individualization matters - when clients have access to customized programming, they are more likely to be successful in treatment. This approach works and APN has the proof with client improvement outcomes in the top 5% of treatment centers nationwide.

All Points North has shattered client expectations and industry standards... and they're just getting started.

To meet the growing need for professional medical detox, the company opened APN Denver in Aurora, Colorado in December of 2021. With this new addition, APN is able to support clients through a complete continuum of care, starting with detox, moving through residential treatment, and transitioning into outpatient care and alumni events across the country and online.

The Denver location is also home to Brainsway Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS) for medication-resistant major depression, anxious depression, treatment-resistant OCD, and smoking cessation treatment. This is APN's second Deep TMS location; clients can experience Deep TMS and Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy at the Lodge in Edwards.

APN's reach goes far beyond Colorado with a custom app that serves clients around the globe. The launch for APN Connection 2.0 is just around the corner and will bring a new tracking system, online assessments, expanded peer support, and continued therapy from a team of expert clinicians to support clients as individuals, groups, and families. As clients transition out of treatment, they stay connected through the APN Social Club, APN's alumni branch with grand plans on the horizon for expansion. Clients can experience sober events across the US to keep them focused on their growth and ensure continued success in sobriety and mental health.

The APN Connection app offers accountability at the touch of a screen. This level of accessibility adds to client success: with the app, APN can easily continue to monitor progress and adjust treatment as clients journey deeper into recovery. Continuous monitoring means quick intervention when it's needed. And immediate intervention means consistent recovery with lower acuity.

All Points North is shifting the industry focus from sick care to wellness care. In 2022 and beyond, APN will be available for in-person services in six locations across the country and abroad - bringing dTMS, HBOT, detox, group fitness, and the social club to new cities and new people. The number of services and groups available remotely via APN Connection is also projected to triple by summer 2022 - bringing total health care to the comfort of home for many more people.

According to Noah Nordheimer, the Managing Partner at APN Capital and CEO of All Points North, APN was built "to help as many people as possible find their true north. Wherever you're starting, it's always about taking the next right step. We break down the silos that exist far too often in healthcare so that our clients are able to pursue total health, mind and body, with industry-leading care. We're honored to have helped so many people already, and we're looking forward to seeing the impact of our 2022 ventures as they bring even more healing."

There are no shortcuts when it comes to providing clients with the best possible treatment experience. Nordheimer believes that recovery is not complete upon the end of treatment, and champions lifelong connection as part of his clients' success.

With plenty of room for expansion and continued innovation, All Points North is succeeding in their mission to help clients find their way forward.

