Richardson Sales Performance Named a Leader in 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richardson Sales Performance, a leading global sales training and performance company, is pleased to announce it has once again been named a Leader in the 2022 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers*.

According to this report, "Gartner defines sales training service providers as companies that deliver project-based services designed to improve the skills, knowledge, competencies and techniques of sellers to maximize sales success. While many organizations develop and deliver sales training internally, a wide range of companies specialize in developing and delivering sales training as a service. These providers improve their clients' sales teams' interactions with buyers by delivering training that develops sellers' skills and, in some cases, implementing a specific sales method or codified approach to ensure consistent sales motions".

Richardson is the provider of the new, forward-thinking sales methodology: Sprint Selling. Sprint Selling stands on the shoulders of two of the most powerful selling approaches ever to exist: Solution Selling and Consultative Selling. The new methodology distills more than 40 years of experience into a single effective program to increase win rates, reduce cycle time and drive revenue.

"Properly engaging a dramatically changed buyer means gaining more visibility into an unseen, iterative buying journey," said John Elsey, President and CEO of Richardson Sales Performance when speaking about sales training in 2022. "Sales teams will need to understand the customer's new end-to-end digital experience. Doing so means embracing the invisible nature of customer movements today. Those who can address this challenge with an agile approach that engages the customer's fluid movement with equally fluid skills will succeed."

To purchase Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers, click here. To learn more about how Richardson can help your sales organization succeed in 2022, click here to email us.

*Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Sales Training Service Providers", Shayne Jackson, Doug Bushée, Debbie Bender, Elizabeth Beard, February 28, 2022.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT/HYPE CYCLE are registered trademarks and service marks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

About Richardson Sales Performance

Buying isn't linear so neither is selling! Richardson Sales Performance is the global leader in sales training and performance improvement. We drive accelerated growth by enabling agility across your sales team so they can get ahead of buyers' changing needs. Delivering science-backed training content modules, digital learning experiences, rich data and analytics and simple workflow tools, our performance journey delivers results.

Media Contact: Meghan Steiner, Vice President of Marketing - meghan.steiner@richardsonsalesperformance.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1178731/Richardson_Sales_Performance_Logo.jpg