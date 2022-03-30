Metallic Minerals Corp.: Metallic Minerals Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Metallic Minerals (TSXV:MMG)(OTCQB:MMNGF) ("Metallic Minerals" or the "Company") announces that, subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 1,590,000 stock options (each, an "Option") to certain insiders, directors and employees of the Company in accordance with the Company's Long-Term Performance Incentive Plan. Each Option is exercisable into one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") at a price of $0.41 per Share, being the closing price of the Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on March 29, 2022, for a period of five years from the date of grant. The Options are subject to certain vesting requirements in accordance with the Company's option plan.

Metallic Minerals Corp. is a growth-stage exploration company, focused on high-grade silver, gold and copper projects in underexplored, brownfields mining districts of North America. Our objective is to create shareholder value through a systematic, entrepreneurial approach to exploration in the Keno Hill silver district, La Plata silver-gold-copper district, and Klondike gold district through new discoveries and advancing resources to development. Metallic Minerals has consolidated the second-largest land position in the historic Keno Hill silver district of Canada's Yukon Territory, directly adjacent to Alexco Resource Corp's operations, with nearly 300 million ounces of high-grade silver in past production and current M&I resources. In addition, exploration at the recently acquired La Plata silver-gold-copper project in southwestern Colorado is targeting a silver and gold-enriched copper porphyry and adjacent high-grade silver and gold epithermal systems. The Company also continues to add new production royalty leases on its holdings in the Klondike gold district in the Yukon. All three districts have seen significant mineral production and have existing infrastructure, including power and road access. Metallic Minerals is led by a team with a track record of discovery and exploration success on several major precious and base metal deposits, as well as having large-scale development, permitting and project financing expertise.

