Greenlane Holdings, Inc.: Greenlane Reports Record Q4 2021 Revenue of $56.0 Million, Up 54% Year-over-Year

Company Expects Newly Implemented Strategic Plan to Result in Positive Adjusted EBITDA by Q3 2022

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Greenlane Holdings, Inc. ("Greenlane" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:GNLN), one of the largest global sellers of premium cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021 ("Q4 2021" and "FY 2021").

Recent Highlights

Total revenue for Q4 2021 increased 54% to $56.0 million, compared to $36.3 million for Q4 2020. Total revenue for 2021 increased 20.1% to $166.1 million, compared to $138.3 million for 2020.

Sales of Greenlane Brands increased 16.9% to $7.4 million, or 13.2% of total revenue, in Q4 2021 compared to $6.3 million, or 17.5% of total revenue for Q4 2020. Sales of Greenlane Brands increased 52.3% to $34.8 million, or 21.0% of total revenue, in 2021 compared to $22.8 million, or 16.5% of total revenue, in 2020.

Implemented a new strategic plan (the "2022 Plan") to accelerate the path to profitability and capitalize the business in a non-dilutive manner by reducing headcount and facility footprint, disposing of non-core assets, discontinuing distribution and selling of lower-margin 3rd-party brands, and securing an asset-based loan to support the Company's long-term working capital needs. The Company expects the 2022 Plan to: Reduce adjusted SG&A (defined as SG&A excluding depreciation and amortization; see note labeled "Adjusted SG&A" below for a further explanation of this metric) by nearly 40% on a quarterly basis to between approximately $14 million and $16 million in Q3 2022, down from $26.6 million in Q3 2021 Help the Company achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by Q3 2022 Generate liquidity in excess of $30 million if all measures are successful

Fully achieved the committed synergy cost savings with over $20 million per year saved as a result of the merger with KushCo Holdings, Inc. ("KushCo")

Appointed corporate restructuring consultant and seasoned business leader Craig Snyder as new Chief Commercial Officer, who will be responsible for the Company's sales and "go-to-market" strategy

Received approval from U.S. Postal Service to ship B2B electronic nicotine delivery systems products, rendering 97%+ of Company's shipments eligible for shipment using major carriers or freight

Completed the acquisition of industry leading vaporizer brand DaVinci, expanding the Greenlane Brands portfolio and intellectual property portfolio

Management Commentary

"2021 was one of the most pivotal years in Greenlane's 17-year history," said Nick Kovacevich, CEO of Greenlane. "Not only did we complete our transformational merger with KushCo-creating the industry's leading ancillary cannabis company and house of brands-but we also strengthened our Greenlane Brands portfolio with the acquisitions of Eyce and DaVinci, which gave us a strong platform entering the new year. 2022 has been off to a strong start, building on the progress we made last year, most notably through the introduction and implementation of our 2022 Plan to streamline the organization, reduce our cost structure, and capitalize the business in a non-dilutive manner. While the overall cannabis industry is facing headwinds in the form of inflation, supply chain disruptions, and stock price declines, we are positioning ourselves to weather the storm, accelerate our path to profitability, and ensure we have a stable and scalable business that can drive profitable growth in the long run. To that end, Q4 represented another step in the right direction.

"Net sales for the quarter grew 54% year-over-year to $56.0 million, which included a full quarter of KushCo sales for the first time. While sales would have declined year-over-year if KushCo's sales contribution was removed, due to a decline in lower-margin third-party sales, we are pleased that we have successfully shifted away from these lower-quality sales, and instead focused more on our proprietary and higher-margin Greenlane Brands, which increased 17% year-over-year to $7.4 million for the quarter. Growing our in-house brands remains a key focus, as it helps expand our strategic moat, margins, revenue, and profitability, as we look to become the leading house of brands in the ancillary cannabis industry."

"Looking ahead to the remainder of 2022, we will be focused on executing our 2022 Plan to reduce nonessential costs, dispose non-core assets, secure non-dilutive funding in the form of an asset-based loan, and scale our Greenlane Brands. With the introduction of this new plan, we are retracting our previously communicated 2022 and 2023 sales targets for our Greenlane Brands, due to some of the challenges of forecasting growth rates in this current climate. However, we expect continued growth in this core part of our business and expect our 2022 Plan to help us achieve positive adjusted EBITDA by Q3 of 2022. This should position us for stronger and more sustainable growth entering 2023. Overall, we're encouraged by the progress we have made thus far, and know the work that is needed to be done to get Greenlane profitable and performing at optimal levels. Now is the time for us to execute our plan, which we expect will drive stronger results for our customers, partners, shareholders, and employees."

Financial Summary



Three Months Ended December 31, % Year Ended December 31, % ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Net Sales $ 56,022 $ 36,272 54.4 % $ 166,060 $ 138,304 20.1 % Greenlane Brands Sales 7,409 6,339 16.9 % 34,790 22,847 52.3 % % of Net Sales 13.2 % 17.5 % 21.0 % 16.5 % Cost of Sales $ 43,549 $ 30,120 44.6 % $ 138,381 $ 115,539 19.8 % Gross Profit 12,473 6,152 102.7 % 27,679 22,765 21.6 % Gross Margin 22.3 % 17.0 % 16.7 % 16.5 % Salaries, Benefits & Payroll Taxes 10,854 7,164 51.5 % 34,012 24,909 36.5 % General and Administrative 10,815 9,557 13.2 % 41,700 35,315 18.1 % Net Loss (11,154 ) (10,860 ) 2.7 % (53,423 ) (47,704 ) 12.0 % Adjusted EBITDA (6,588 ) (7,201 ) (8.5) % (22,050 ) (24,352 ) (9.5) % Cash $ 12,857 $ 30,435 (57.8) %

Net sales were $56.0 million in Q4 2021, compared to $36.3 million in Q4 2020, an increase of 54.4%. For the full year, net sales were $166.1 million in 2021, compared to $138.3 million in 2020, an increase of 20.1%. The year-over-year increase in net sales was primarily driven by the KushCo merger. The increase was partially offset by lower sales of lower-margin third-party brands, as part of the Company's continued focus on shifting away from these product categories and focusing more on higher-margin proprietary Greenlane Brands.

Gross profit was $12.5 million, or 22.3% of net sales in Q4 2021, compared to $6.2 million, or 17.0% of net sales in Q4 2020. For the full year, gross profit was $27.7 million, or 16.7% of net sales in 2021, compared to $22.8 million, or 16.5% of net sales in 2020.

As of December 31, 2021, cash totaled $12.9 million, and working capital was $53.8 million in comparison to working capital of $54.2 million as of December 31, 2020.

Three Months Ended December 31, % For The Year Ended December 31, % ($ in thousands) 2021 2020 Change 2021 2020 Change Consumer Goods $ 24,873 $ 32,670 (23.9) % $ 110,105 $ 122,186 (9.9) % Industrial Goods 31,149 3,602 764.8 % 55,955 16,118 247.2 %

Net sales for our Consumer Goods reporting segment totaled $24.9 million in Q4 2021, compared to approximately $32.7 million in the same period in 2020. For the full year, net sales for our Consumer Goods reporting segment decreased to $110.1 million, compared to $122.2 million in 2020. The year-over-year decrease was due to a reduction in sales of lower-margin third-party brands, as part of the Company's strategy to focus on its higher-margin proprietary Greenlane Brands. The Consumer Goods segment focuses on serving consumers across wholesale, retail and e-commerce operations-through both the Company's proprietary brands, including Eyce, DaVinci, VIBES, Marley Natural, Keith Haring, and Higher Standards, as well as lifestyle products and accessories from leading brands, like PAX, Storz and Bickel, Grenco Science, and many more.

Net sales for our Industrial Goods reporting segment were approximately $31.1 million for Q4 2021 compared to approximately $3.6 million in the same period in 2020. For the full year, net sales for our Industrial Goods reporting segment increased to $56.0 million, compared to $16.1 million in 2020. The year-over-year increase was due to the merger with KushCo, which was completed on August 31, 2021. The Industrial Goods segment focuses on serving the premier cannabis brands, operators, and retailers through our wholesale operations by providing ancillary products essential to their growth, such as customizable packaging and supply products, which includes our house brand Pollen Gear and vaporization solutions offering which includes CCELL branded products.

Conference Call Information

Greenlane management will host a scheduled conference call and webcast tomorrow, Thursday, March 31 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time to discuss the results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021, followed by a question-and-answer session. The call will be webcast with an accompanying slide deck, which will be accessible by visiting the Financial Results page of Greenlane's investor relations website.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live conference call and presentation by dialing the number below or by clicking the webcast link available on the Financial Results page of the Company's investor relations website.

DATE: Thursday, March 31st, 2022 TIME: 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time WEBCAST: Click to access DIAL-IN NUMBER: 877-545-0523 (Toll-Free) 973-528-0016 (International) CONFERENCE ID: 794281 REPLAY: 877-481-4010 or 919-882-2331 Replay Passcode: 44973 Available until April 14th, 2022

If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call or webcast, please contact Greenlane's investor relations at ir@greenlane.com or 714-539-7653.

About Greenlane Holdings, Inc.

Greenlane is the premier global platform for the development and distribution of premium cannabis accessories, packaging, vape solutions, and lifestyle products. We operate as a powerful house of brands and omni-channel distribution platform, providing unparalleled product quality, customer service, compliance knowledge, and operations and logistics to accelerate our customers' growth.

Founded in 2005, Greenlane serves a diverse and expansive customer base with more than 8,500 retail locations, including licensed cannabis dispensaries, smoke shops, and specialty retailers. As a pioneer in the cannabis space, Greenlane is the partner of choice for many of the industry's leading multi-state operators, licensed producers, and brands, including PAX Labs, Storz & Bickel (Canopy-owned), Cookies, Grenco Science, and CCELL.

We proudly own and operate a diverse brand portfolio including EYCE silicone pipes, DaVinci vaporizers, Pollen Gear, the K.Haring Glass Collection by Higher Standards, Marley Natural, and VIBES rolling papers. Higher Standards, Greenlane's flagship brand, offers both a high-end product line and immersive retail experience with ground-breaking stores in New York City's Chelsea Market and Malibu, California. Greenlane also owns and operates Vapor.com and VapoShop.com, two industry-leading, direct-to-consumer e-commerce platforms in North America and Europe respectively.

For additional information, please visit: https://gnln.com/.

Non-GAAP Measures

Adjusted EBITDA

Greenlane discloses Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure because management believes this measure assists investors and analysts in assessing our overall operating performance and evaluating how well we are executing our business strategies. You should not consider Adjusted EBITDA as alternatives to net loss, as determined in accordance with U.S. GAAP, as indicators of our operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool. Some of these limitations are:

Adjusted EBITDA does not include interest expense, which has been a necessary element of our costs, and income tax payments we may be required to make;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect equity-based compensation;

Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect other one-time expenses and income, including consulting costs related to the implementation of our ERP system and the reversal of an allowance against indemnification receivables associated with the EU VAT liability;

Other companies, including companies in our industry, may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently, which reduces its usefulness as a comparative measure.

Because Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted EBITDA do not account for these items, these measures have material limitations as indicators of operating performance. Accordingly, management does not view Adjusted Net Loss or Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as substitutes for measures calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

Adjusted SG&A

Adjusted SG&A is a supplemental non-GAAP financial measure, which the Company calculates as total selling, general and administrative expenses less depreciation and amortization expense. The Company believes this measure is helpful to investors because it gives investors information about cash operating expenses.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters within this press release are discussed using forward-looking language as specified in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and, as such, may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results or performance to differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, among others: comments relating to the current and future performance of the Company's business, including the achievement of positive adjusted EBITDA; the Company's financing, capitalization and personnel strategies; expected benefits and cost savings from the strategic plans described herein; and the Company's financial outlook and expectations. For a description of factors that may cause the Company's actual results or performance to differ from its forward-looking statements, please review the information under the heading "Risk Factors" included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and the Company's other filings with the SEC, which are accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Additional information is also set forth in Greenlane's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021. Undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements in this press release, which are based on information available to Greenlane on the date hereof. Greenlane undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except par value per share amounts)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 12,857 $ 30,435 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,285 and $1,084 at December 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively 14,690 6,330 Inventories, net 66,982 36,064 Vendor deposits 18,475 11,289 Assets held for sale 75 1,073 Other current assets 11,658 10,892 Total current assets 124,737 96,083

Property and equipment, net 20,851 12,201 Intangible assets, net 84,710 5,945 Goodwill 41,860 3,280 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,128 3,104 Other assets 4,541 2,037 Total assets $ 285,827 $ 122,650 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 23,041 $ 18,405 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 25,128 19,390 Customer deposits 7,924 2,729 Current portion of notes payable 11,615 182 Current portion of operating leases 3,091 966 Current portion of finance leases 169 184 Total current liabilities 70,968 41,856 Notes payable, less current portion and debt issuance costs, net 10,607 7,844 Operating leases, less current portion 6,142 2,524 Finance leases, less current portion 72 205 Other liabilities 1,674 964 Total long-term liabilities 18,495 11,537 Total liabilities 89,463 53,393 Commitments and contingencies STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized, none issued and outstanding - - Class A common stock, $0.01 par value per share, 600,000 shares authorized, and 85,210 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 125,000 shares authorized, 13,322 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 852 133 Class B common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, 30,000 shares authorized, and 21,745 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021; 10,000 shares authorized, and 3,491 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 2 1 Class C Common stock, $0.0001 par value per share, no shares authorized as of December 31, 2021; 100,000 shares authorized, and 76,039 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 - 8 Additional paid-in capital 228,894 39,742 Accumulated deficit (55,544 ) (24,848 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 324 29 Total stockholders' equity attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. 174,528 15,065 Non-controlling interest 21,836 54,192 Total stockholders' equity 196,364 69,257 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 285,827 $ 122,650

GREENLANE HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(Unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three months ended December 31, Year ended December 31,

2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 56,022 $ 36,272 $ 166,060 $ 138,304 Cost of sales 43,549 30,120 138,381 115,539 Gross profit 12,473 6,152 27,679 22,765 Operating expenses: Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes 10,854 7,164 34,012 24,909 General and administrative 10,815 9,557 41,700 35,315 Goodwill impairment charge - - - 8,996 Depreciation and amortization 2,304 561 4,689 2,520 Total operating expenses 23,973 17,282 80,401 71,740 Loss from operations (11,500 ) (11,130 ) (52,722 ) (48,975 ) Other income (expense), net: Interest expense (206 ) (102 ) (574 ) (437 ) Other income (expense), net 573 419 (117 ) 1,902 Total other income (expense), net 367 317 (691 ) 1,465 Loss before income taxes (11,133 ) (10,813 ) (53,413 ) (47,510 ) Provision for income taxes 21 47 10 194 Net loss (11,154 ) (10,860 ) (53,423 ) (47,704 ) Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (4,151 ) (7,348 ) (22,840 ) (33,187 ) Net loss attributable to Greenlane Holdings, Inc. $ (7,003 ) $ (3,512 ) $ (30,583 ) $ (14,517 ) Net loss attributable to Class A common stock per share - basic and diluted $ (0.09 ) $ (0.27 ) $ (0.79 ) $ (1.22 ) Weighted-average shares of Class A common stock outstanding - basic and diluted 81,720 13,105 38,595 11,947



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net loss $ (11,154 ) $ (10,860 ) $ (53,423 ) $ (47,704 ) EU VAT indemnification allowance adjustment [1] - - (1,692 ) - Other (expense) income, net [2] (749 ) (419 ) (59 ) (1,902 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 21 47 10 194 Interest expense 206 102 574 437 Non-recurring system implementation and website-development expenses [3] 283 62 1,766 215 Restructuring expenses [4] 1,337 370 2,024 1,229 Equity-based compensation expense 960 672 5,722 853 Depreciation and amortization 2,305 561 4,690 2,520 Legal, professional fees and insurance expenses related to M&A transactions [5] 203 - 8,015 903 One-time early termination fee on operating lease in connection with moving to a centralized distribution center model [6] - - - 262 Allowances for uncollectible vendor deposits incurred in connection with management's strategic initiative [7] - - 1,657 822 Adjustments related to product rationalization to increase inventory turnover of slow-selling products [7] - - 8,666 3,222 Obsolete inventory charges related to management's strategic initiative [7] - - - 1,137 Loss related to indemnification asset not probable of recovery [1] - 2,264 - 4,464 Goodwill impairment charge [8] - - - 8,996 Adjusted EBITDA Loss $ (6,588 ) $ (7,201 ) $ (22,050 ) $ (24,352 )

(1) Adjustment to reserve allowance for indemnification receivable from ARI's sellers primarily due to decrease of outstanding payable resulting from lower-than-expected interest and penalties.

(2) Includes rental and interest income and other miscellaneous income.

(3) Includes non-recurring expenses related to multiple software implementations, including the ERP implementation; along with non-recurring website development expenses.

(4) Includes severance payments for employees terminated as part of transformation plans and post-merger restructuring expenses

(5) Non-recurring M&A legal, professional services, Directors and Officers insurance costs relating to the KushCo merger.

(6) Severance related to European reduction in force and one-time termination fee for Visalia lease.

(7) Includes certain non-recurring charges related to management's strategic initiative. These adjustments were incurred liquidate inventory on hand and on order, rationalize product offerings, improve inventory turnover of slow-selling products and vacate warehouse space for products with higher margin and marketability, along with synchronizing post-merger sales and inventory strategies.

(8) Impairment expense recognized on our United States reporting unit's goodwill.



Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, (in millions) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Salaries, benefits and payroll taxes $ 10,854 $ 7,164 $ 34,012 $ 24,909 General and administrative 10,815 9,557 41,700 35,315 Adjusted SG&A $ 21,669 $ 16,721 $ 75,712 $ 60,224 Goodwill impairment charge [1] - - - 8,996 Depreciation and amortization 2,304 561 4,689 2,520 Total operating expenses $ 23,973 $ 17,282 $ 80,401 $ 71,740

(1) Impairment expense recognized on our United States reporting unit's goodwill.

