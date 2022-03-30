NYNJA Elevates Technology Visionary David Jodoin to President and Chief Technology Officer

Industry Veteran Will Guide Development and Business Strategies for the Company's Integrated Workstream Collaboration Solutions



NEW YORK, NY and SILICON VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Nynja Technologies, the leading provider of Integrated Workstream Collaboration solutions for the modern workforce, announced that David Jodoin has been promoted to president and chief technology officer. In this capacity, he will oversee the company's innovation strategies, development, product management, and go-to-market activities. Previously, Jodoin served as Nynja's senior vice president.

"David is one of the most recognized and venerated experts in the communications technology space, with a list of accomplishments that has helped transform many companies into prosperous, market-leading organizations," said Salvatore "JR" Guerrieri, chief executive officer. "He is highly respected by market influencers, partners, and customers, and has the deep technical expertise and market savvy that will help Nynja fulfill its potential. I cannot think of anyone else better suited to help us achieve our strategic objectives."

Recognized as a serial entrepreneur who has founded and managed several highly successful private and publicly held communications providers, Jodoin has built and delivered proven solutions for both Silicon Valley- and Boston-based technology companies. His innovations include Contact Center, CRM, Customer Experience, Collaboration, and Business Automation capabilities that continue to be utilized by SMB and enterprise customers, including Fortune 100 financial institutions, technology firms, insurance providers, and retailers. As a technologist, Jodoin has helped create numerous award-winning solutions, and is recognized as one of the Twelve Pioneers of WebRTC innovations. The Massachusetts resident is a highly sought-after speaker on technology issues, and is frequently cited in trade journals and publications.

"I am honored that JR and our board of directors have given me the responsibility to help Nynja optimize its potential by delivering robust collaboration and workstream management solutions that align perfectly with the modern workforce," explained Jodoin. "I am fortunate to work with a talented and motivated team of developers, engineers, and sales and marketing professionals, and we are committed to ensuring that our products resonate with a growing, sophisticated marketplace."

Nynja provides mobile-first Integrated Workstream Collaboration services designed to address the unique requirements of the modern workforce, which is comprised of formal and informal workgroups, gig workers, freelancers, and contractors. The company's extensible platform includes secure encrypted communication and collaboration features like voice, video, conferencing, meetings, chat, messaging, and document and file sharing, as well as robust management tools like scheduling, smart contracts, and transactions. Nynja's cloud architecture is completely hosted on servers based in the United States, and is SOC2 and HIPAA compliant. Nynja services can be accessed through iOS and Android devices, as well as through a web browser.

To sign up for Nynja, visit www.gonynja.com

About Nynja

Nynja is the leading provider of Integrated Workstream Collaboration services, offering a comprehensive solution that combines conferencing, messaging, chat, live streaming, secure file sharing, workforce management, and transactions. Its mobile-first design provides effortless and secure collaboration features that meet the evolving needs of entrepreneurs, SMBs, enterprises, and other organizations that rely on the modern workforce. Nynja is available for iOS, Android, and desktop environments. To download the app or learn more, visit www.gonynja.com

