Justin Sparks, the Owner of Sparks Law Firm, Shares His Methods on How He is "Proactive, Not Reactive" When Serving the Fort Worth Community and How that Brings the Best Possible Results for his Clients

"The criminal defense team at the Sparks Law Firm ensures each client's case gets the attention it deserves."

FORT WORTH, TEXAS / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / Justin Sparks and the Sparks Law Firm pride themselves on using the proactive and not reactive method; they get to work right away rather than sit back until forced to make a decision.

According to Justin Sparks, "If someone's arrested and charged with a crime, the government is the one that files that lawsuit. They're the ones being proactive in filing it. And sometimes, you get other criminal lawyers on a defense team that sits back and plays a waiting game. I think that's a terrible idea. I believe that if there is an opportunity to be proactive and it gets someone a better result, then we need to do it. I think putting it off and waiting for a court date or waiting for the other side to make the first move is not only lazy but also not what we're called to do as criminal lawyers. If we know what we're charged with, and we know what result we want, then let's go get it. Let's not sit around and wait and just hope for the best."

The lawyers and legal team at Sparks Law Firm have over 100 years of combined experience. Their qualifications are one of the things that set them apart from other law firms. Also, at least two experienced attorneys work on every client's case, that way, nothing slips through the cracks, and the client is always informed on what is happening or what the next steps are. This is what Justin Sparks has to say regarding this; "We have multiple attorneys on every case to bring more sets of eyes and ears on it. When someone hires us, this isn't a one-man show; this is a team approach. I want all of us on it, not only to analyze it and issue spot, but also with all of us having prosecutor experience, and experience being in a courtroom, there's some judges or prosecutors that one of us knows or another one of us might know more, or there may be a situation that better suits one of us. So what we like to do is take that team approach and really try to maximize the unique strengths we each bring. That gets us the best result."

The team at Sparks Law Firm understands that a criminal defense case can be stressful, so they treat every client with dignity and respect. They are personally committed to fighting for every one of their clients.

"We also get experts involved as soon as possible. There's no reason to wait until the eve of trial to go find experts for a certain issue whose professional opinion might make our case stronger. Let's start engaging those experts right away. Maybe we will find that there's not a need for trial. Maybe we can get that dismissal. Maybe we can get a better result, the one we're looking for. Let's not get expert information two years later. Let's get it right away, so we have all the information needed to know the best route forward."

About The Sparks Law Firm

Justin Sparks has been defending clients across Fort Worth and Dallas for over a decade. The Sparks firm helps clients through the criminal process, from investigation to appeals. They also offer free consultations for all new cases.

Contact Details:

Name: Justin Sparks

Company Name: Sparks Law Firm

Address: 603 East Belknap Street Fort Worth, TX 76102

Phone Number: (817) 334-0300

Company email: info@sparkslawfirm.com

URL: https://www.sparkslawfirm.com/

SOURCE: The Sparks Law Firm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/695328/Justin-Sparks-the-Owner-of-Sparks-Law-Firm-Shares-His-Methods-on-How-He-is-Proactive-Not-Reactive-When-Serving-the-Fort-Worth-Community-and-How-that-Brings-the-Best-Possible-Results-for-his-Clients