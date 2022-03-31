Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 30, 2022) - Blue Star Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAU) (FSE: 5WP0) (OTCQB: BAUFF) ("Blue Star" or the "Company") announces that it has granted incentive stock options to purchase a total of 700,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period of 5 years to certain directors, officers, consultants and employees in accordance with the provisions of its stock option plan.

About Blue Star Gold Corp.

Blue Star is a gold company focused on exploration and development within Nunavut, Canada. Blue Stars landholdings total approximately 270 square kilometres of highly prospective and underexplored mineral properties in the High Lake Greenstone Belt, Nunavut. The Company owns the Ulu Gold Property lease, an advanced gold project, the highly prospective Hood River Property that is contiguous to the Ulu mining lease, and the Roma Project. A significant high-grade gold resource exists at the Flood Zone deposit (Ulu lease), and numerous high-grade gold occurrences and priority targets occur throughout the Ulu, Hood River and Roma Projects.

Blue Star is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol: BAU, the U.S. OTC Exchange under the symbol: BAUFF, and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol: 5WP0. For information on the Company and its projects, please visit our website: www.bluestargold.ca.

