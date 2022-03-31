1560240 Ontario Ltd. Announces Holdings of Common Shares of Canadian North Resources Inc

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2022 / 1560240 Ontario Ltd. ("1560"), of 168 Fundy Bay BLVD, Toronto, Ontario M1W3G1, announces that it holds 15,000,000 common shares ("Common Shares") of Canadian North Resources Inc. ("CNRI"), which represents 15.03% of the issued and outstanding common shares of CNRI.

The Common Shares are held for investment purposes. 1560 may, in the future, increase or decrease its ownership of securities of CNRI as circumstances warrant.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION OR TO OBTAIN A COPY OF THE REPORT REQUIRED BY SECURITIES REGULATIONS, PLEASE CONTACT:

Kaihui Yang

Telephone: 416-492-9278

SOURCE: 1560240 Ontario Ltd.

