Solimar Systems and Canon Extend their Partnership in Hong Kong

Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. is now a distributor of the Solimar Chemistry platform in Hong Kong

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Solimar Systems, Inc., provider of leading workflow solutions for printing and digital communications today announces the appointment of Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) as a distributor in Hong Kong. This latest partnership further expands Solimar Systems' global sales and customer support network.

Canon Hong Kong will be responsible for the sales, installation and service of the Solimar Chemistry platform product suite along with providing technical support to their Hong Kong customer base. New and existing customers in the region will benefit from the Canon local support network and the advantages this brings to the overall buying experience.

According to Philip Chan, Senior Director and General Manager of Business Imaging Solution & Production Printing Group, Canon Hong Kong: "Supporting Solimar Chemistry workflow solutions is a great opportunity for us and our customers. Solimar's solutions offer the choice and flexibility that our customers are looking for, enabling them to purchase software that meets their immediate requirements and their future business aspirations. Being able to offer a wide range of workflow solutions, that are highly scalable and designed to streamline production, brings great value to our customers and strengthens our relationships."

The Solimar Chemistry platform consists of modular print workflow and data optimization solutions that easily integrate with Canon production devices and their digital front ends (DFEs).

"We have a long-established and successful relationship with Canon Solutions America and are impressed with their professionalism and business vision," says Mary Ann Rowan, Chief Experience Officer at Solimar Systems. "Expanding our relationship into Hong Kong is an exciting step for us, for Canon, and for our customers. Our joint mission is to deliver the optimal print and digital solutions for each customer's specific requirements. And now, with sales and technical support in local time zones and languages, we can be even more responsive and deliver exceptional customer experiences."

Canon Hong Kong will sell and service the Solimar Chemistry platform of products in Hong Kong.

Learn more about the modular Chemistry workflow platform by watching a short overview video.

About Canon Hongkong Company Limited

Canon Inc. was founded in 1937 in Japan. Its predecessor, Precision Optical Instruments Laboratory, produced Japan's first 35 mm focal-plane-shutter camera "Kwanon" in 1934. From there, Canon Inc. expanded into the photocopying and printing industries, launching Japan's first plain-paper copier NP-1100 in 1970 and the world's first inkjet printer BJ-80 in 1985. Through the years, Canon Inc. has acquired in-depth experience in digital imaging product manufacturing, research and development. Pioneering in innovative products development, Canon Inc. hold the most technology patents in the imaging industry. Canon Inc. also makes significant contribution to promote photography. Today, Canon Inc. has a strong global presence, representing one of the most important market players in the imaging, office and industrial product categories. As of 31 December 2020, Canon's global revenue was US$30.38 billion.

In 1971, Canon Hongkong Co., Ltd. (Canon Hong Kong) was established as one of the first Canon offices in Asia. Canon Hong Kong is a Total Imaging Solution provider, providing professional pre-sales, marketing and after-sales services for all Canon products and solutions in Hong Kong and Macau. With the solely owned subsidiary Canon Business Solutions (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. established in 2018, the company continues to deliver intelligent total business solutions and professional services to Greater Bay Area. Canon Hong Kong adheres to Canon's corporate philosophy of "Kyosei", encouraging the company and staff to engage social, charitable and environmental activities for the community. Implementing internationally-recognized management system, Canon Hong Kong has achieved ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001 and ISO 27001 (Canon Digital Production Center) certifications.

For more information about Canon Hong Kong, please visit our website: https://hk.canon/

About Solimar Systems

Solimar Systems enables organizations around the globe to onboard, make ready, enhance, manage and deliver print and digital communications.



As an early adopter of the PDF output format, our Chemistry platform optimizes and drives a variety of print and electronic workflows including transactional and direct mail printing, accessibility, archive services, digital delivery and secure communications.



Celebrating 30 years in 2021, Solimar continues to deliver critical infrastructures to the high-volume digital printing industry. Our clients' case studies and testimonials demonstrate our significant ROI and world-class support.