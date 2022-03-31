Palm Beach, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - March 31, 2022) - South Florida is gearing up to host its first-ever Crypto Polo Match, an event that will combine the Web3 revolution with the legacy and prestige of polo to celebrate the elite players in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industries. This event will take place on April 9, 2022, at the Santa Clara Polo Club in Palm Beach, FL.





Crypto Polo Cup

Along with the polo match, the event includes a cocktail hour, a 3-course lunch, an exclusive fashion show, and concludes with an invite-only NFT afterparty. The guestlist includes top-notch VCs, media, celebrities and politicians, making the Crypto Polo Cup a highly sought-after event for sponsors and up-and-coming blockchain brands.

The invite-only event will be hosted by Luna PR, an award-winning public relations and marketing agency that has worked with over 600 crypto and blockchain projects globally.

"The purpose of the event is to connect people from traditional businesses and the web3 world, where ideas and innovation can spring to life while enjoying the common denominator of polo," says Nikita Sachdev, founder of Luna PR.

For more information on the 2022 Crypto Polo Cup, visit cryptopolocup.com and follow the event on social media: @CryptoPoloCup on Instagram and Twitter.

About Luna PR

Nikita Sachdev founded Luna PR in 2017, which quickly became an award-winning advising, marketing, and public relations agency. It is a full-stack digital marketing agency with dozens of clients across the globe. With the use of their highly skilled team, Luna PR helps upcoming and established blockchain and crypto projects reach their full potential. To learn more about Luna PR and its services, visit its Website, Twitter, & Instagram.

