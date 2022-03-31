Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 08:04
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Fee Share Issuance and TVR

Clean Invest Africa Plc - Fee Share Issuance and TVR

PR Newswire

London, March 30

31 March 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Share Issuance of 2,130,666 new ordinary shares at 0.75p

Total Voting Rights

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQUIS:CIA), the AQUIS Exchange quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company announces that, it has issued 2,130,666 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company to Peterhouse Capital Limited, its corporate adviser and broker, in lieu of certain fees at a price equivalent to 0.75p per share. Application has been made for the ordinary shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 6 April 2022.

Following the issue of the 2,130,666 new ordinary shares, the Company will have 1,296,269,167 Ordinary Shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES :

Clean Invest Africa plc

Filippo Fantechi - Chief Executive Officer: +973 3 9696273

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller: +44 20 7469 0930

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.