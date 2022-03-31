Clean Invest Africa Plc - Fee Share Issuance and TVR

31 March 2022

Clean Invest Africa Plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Share Issuance of 2,130,666 new ordinary shares at 0.75p

Total Voting Rights

Clean Invest Africa Plc (AQUIS:CIA), the AQUIS Exchange quoted clean technology and renewable energy investment company announces that, it has issued 2,130,666 new ordinary shares of 0.25p each in the Company to Peterhouse Capital Limited, its corporate adviser and broker, in lieu of certain fees at a price equivalent to 0.75p per share. Application has been made for the ordinary shares to trading on the AQSE Growth Market and this is expected to occur on or around 6 April 2022.

Following the issue of the 2,130,666 new ordinary shares, the Company will have 1,296,269,167 Ordinary Shares of 0.25 pence each in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

