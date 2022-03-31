Anzeige
InnoCan Pharma – „FDA News" erzeugen technische Super-Situation: Mega-Ausbruch?!
WKN: A1KB1R ISIN: GB00B9276C59 Ticker-Symbol: LYC1 
Frankfurt
31.03.22
08:03 Uhr
0,010 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TECTONIC GOLD PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
31.03.2022 | 08:04
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tectonic Gold Plc - Half-year Report to 31 December 2021

Tectonic Gold Plc - Half-year Report to 31 December 2021

PR Newswire

London, March 30

31 March 2022

TECTONIC GOLD PLC
("Tectonic Gold" or the "Company")

Unaudited Interim Results to 31 December 2021

MANAGING DIRECTOR'S STATEMENT

Dear Shareholder,

During the half year to December 2021, the Company ran a significant field campaign on the lead gold exploration project at Specimen Hill. Our partnership with London listed Kazera Global Investments Plc ("Kazera") (LSE:KZG) also delivered the further production of diamonds from the Alexkor site in South Africa.

With further support from shareholders who converted their warrants and profit from the divestment of a part of our holding in Kazera, we funded follow up drilling at Specimen Hill, testing copper and gold follow on targets from the 2020 campaign. During this time, we hosted a number of potential farm-in investors on site and identified additional extensions to mineralised zones for exploration.

Drilling along strike from Main Lodes again returned positive intersections, however, the unexpected onset of early monsoonal rains and accompanying electrical storms forced us to suspend drilling before we could complete the campaign. Australia's east coast has had an unusually wet summer with localised flooding in the region, so we have not been able to access site again at the time of this report, but we are planning to remobilise as soon as possible and complete the campaign. This will involve diamond core drilling below the historic high-grade Goldsmith's Reef mine. This is fully funded with current cash reserves. This sheeted vein system at Goldsmisth's Reef was mined until World War One to a depth of some thirty meters. Our geophysics reconnaissance shows the system steeply plunging to well over one hundred meters and the drilling will target the same high grade surface veins down to that depth and beyond.

Our joint venture with Kazera in Heavy Mineral Sands in South Africa is waiting on the award of a mining license which was significantly delayed by COVID. We are hopeful this will be in hand in the next quarter, and we will be able to announce the development plans for the project.

Despite weather and COVID related delays, we are well funded, with a number of opportunities to drive shareholder value in the pipeline and look forward to the run to year end.

RESULTS AND COMPARITIVE INFORMATION

The Group incurred a loss after tax for the reporting period of £198,977 (31 Dec 2020: £60,084 (loss).

For and on behalf of the Board.

Brett Boynton, CFA
Managing Director



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS
AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

6 MONTHS TO
31 DEC 2021
UNAUDITED		6 MONTHS TO
31 DEC 2020
UNAUDITED		12 MONTHS TO
30 JUNE 21
AUDITED
£££
Revenue from continuing operations--25,162
Expenses from continuing operations:
Accounting and audit fees(25,478)(15,388)(65,483)
Administration and office costs(3,495)(6,377) (3,600)
Corporate costs(72,671)(33,999) (117,087)
Amortisation and depreciation(507)(788)(1,578)
Employee benefits, management fees and on costs(143,333)(500)(139,962)
Exploration and tenement costs(5,588)(4,034)(1,451)
Insurance(7,440)(11,133)(13,013)
Legal expenses--12,511
Share based payments(30,000)(139,462)-
Net fair value gain on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss165,594--
Net fair value loss on disposal of financial assets at fair value through profit and loss(81,246)-(80,327)
Net fair value gain on financial assets at fair value through profit and loss25,000129,667200,000
Other expenses(19,813)21,929(46,736)
Loss from continuing operations before income tax(198,977)(60,084)(231,564)
Income tax benefit---
Loss for the reporting period from continuing operations(198,977)(60,084)(231,564)
Other comprehensive income:
Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit and loss:
Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries(12,549)16,433(37,150)
Total comprehensive loss for the reporting period(211,526)(43,651)(268,714)
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the company
Basic and diluted (pence per share)
From continuing operations4(0.021)(0.007)(0.03)

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2021

31 DEC 202131 DEC 202030-JUN-21
GROUP UNAUDITEDGROUP UNAUDITEDGROUP AUDITED
NOTE£££
ASSETS
NON-CURRENT ASSETS
Plant and equipment1,7534,3352,282
Exploration and evaluation expenditure3,179,5842,921,3883,016,512
Financial assets at fair value through profit and loss125,003454,074346,040
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS3,306,3403,379,7973,364,834
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents396,453192,709541,835
Trade and other receivables12,69421,265 47,411
Other assets5360,222362,374363,375
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS769,369576,348952,621
TOTAL ASSETS4,075,7093,956,1454,317,455
EQUITY
Share capital6,125,1636,115,4446,124,902
Share premium account61,186,87460,497,749 61,157,135
RTO Reserve (57,976,182) (57,976,182) (57,976,182)
Warrant Reserves588,554260,925588,554
Foreign exchange translation reserves (124,964)(58,832) (112,415)
Accumulated losses (6,265,144)(5,540,694) (6,066,167)
TOTAL EQUITY3,534,3013,298,4103,715,827
LIABILITIES
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables-16,26315,607
Borrowings170,125172,387322,124
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES170,125188,650337,731

CURRENT LIABILITIES
Trade and other payables371,283312,399263,897
Borrowings-156,685-
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES371,283469,085263,897
TOTAL LIABILITIES541,408657,735601,628
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES4,075,7093,956,1454,317,455

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.
These financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 31 March 2022.
Signed on behalf of the Board by:

Brett Boynton
Managing Director Company number: 05173250



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

GROUP - UNAUDITED
31 DEC 2021		ISSUED
CAPITAL		SHARE
PREMIUM		WARRANT
RESERVE		RTO
RESERVE		FOREIGN
CURRENCY
RESERVE		ACCUMULATED LOSSESTOTAL
£££££££
Balance at 1 July 20216,124,90261,157,135588,554(57,976,182)(112,415)(6,066,167)3,715,827
Total comprehensive loss for the period(198,977) (198,977)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve----(12,549)(12,549)
Shares Issued26129,739- ---30,000
Share issue costs-------
Warrants issued-------
Balance as at 31 December 20216,125,16361,186,874588,554(57,976,182)(124,964)(6,265,144)3,534,301

GROUP - UNAUDITED
31 DEC 2020		ISSUED
CAPITAL		SHARE
PREMIUM		WARRANT
RESERVE		RTO
RESERVE		FOREIGN
CURRENCY
RESERVE		ACCUMULATED LOSSESTOTAL
£££££££
Balance at 1 July 20196,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(75,265)(5,480,609)2,809,873
Total comprehensive loss for the period(60,084) (60,084)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve----16,43316,433
Shares Issued14,829 400,698- ---415,527
Share issue costs-(49,165)----(49,165)
Warrants issued--165,827---165,827
Balance as at 31 December 20206,115,44460,497,749260,925(57,976,182)(58,832)(5,540,694)3,298,410

GROUP - AUDITED
30 JUNE 2021		ISSUED
CAPITAL		SHARE
PREMIUM		WARRANT
RESERVE		RTO
RESERVE		FOREIGN
CURRENCY
RESERVE		ACCUMULATED LOSSESTOTAL
£££££££
Balance at 1 July 20206,100,61560,146,21695,098(57,976,182)(75,265)(5,480,609)2,809,873
Total comprehensive income for the period-----(231,564)(231,564)
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity:
Issue of shares24,2871,036,219----1,060,506
Share issue costs-(25,300)----(25,300)
Foreign Currency Translation Reserve----(37,150)-(37,150)
Fair value of warrants issued--493,456--(353,994)139,462
Balance at 30 June 20216,124,90261,157,135588,554(57,976,182)(112,415)(6,066,167)3,715,827

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2021 AUDITED
£££
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Cash payments in the course of operations(122,821)(141,122)(210,063)
Net cash used in operating activities(122,821)(141,122)(210,063)
CASH FLOWS USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Payments for exploration and evaluation expenditure(201,709)(113,470)(401,113)
Payment for shares acquired in Kazera Global Plc(100,000)--
Proceeds from sale of financial asset at fair value through profit and loss280,657-123,201
Net cash used in investing activities(21,052)(113,470)(277,912)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from issue of shares-402,800380,000
Proceeds from exercise of options-12,727599,669
Payments for share issue costs-(22,800)-
Net cash provided by financing activities-392,727979,669
Net (decrease)/increase in cash held and cash equivalents(143,873)138,135491,694
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period541,83552,73452,734
Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents(1,509)1,840(2,593)
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period396,453192,709541,835

The accompanying notes form part of these financial statements.

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

1. GENERAL INFORMATION

Tectonic Gold Plc is a company incorporated in the United Kingdom under the Companies Act 2006. The consolidated entity (the "Group") consists of Tectonic Gold Plc (Tectonic and or the "Company") and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the six months ended 31 December 2021. The principal activity of the Group during the financial period was mineral exploration.

2. BASIS OF PREPARATION

These condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("the interim financial statements") of the Group are for the six months ended 31 December 2021 and are presented in Sterling which is the Company's presentational currency. These interim financial statements have not been reviewed or audited.

The interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the recognition and measurement principles of IFRS as adopted by the European Union (EU) and on the same basis and using the same accounting policies as applied in the Company's 2021 Annual Report and statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021.

The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 June 2021 have been filed with the Registrar of Companies. The auditor's report on those financial statements was unqualified and did not contain a statement under section 498 (2) or (3) of the Companies Act 2006.

The interim financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis under the historical cost convention. The Directors believe that the going concern basis is appropriate for the preparation of these interim financial statements as the Company is in a position to meet all its liabilities as they fall due.

The interim financial statements for the six months ended 31 December 2021 were approved by the Board on 31 March 2022.

3. DIVIDEND

The Board is not recommending the payment of an interim dividend for the period ended 31 December 2021.

4.EARNINGS PER SHARE

The basic earnings per share is based on the profit/(loss) for the year divided by the weighted average number of shares in issue during the reporting period. The weighted average number of ordinary shares for the reporting period assumes that all shares have been included in the computation based on the weighted average number of days since issue.

6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED6 MONTHS TO 31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED12 MONTHS TO 30 JUNE 2021 AUDITED
£££
Profit/(Loss) for the year attributable to owners of the Company(197,177) (60,084)(231,564)
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for basic earnings*941,850,465788,632,702834,566,389
Weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue for fully diluted earnings*941,850,465788,632,702834,566,389
(Loss)/gain per share (pence per share)
Basic(0.021) (0.007)(0.03)
Diluted(0.021) (0.007)(0.03)

5. OTHER ASSETS

31 DEC 2021 UNAUDITED 31 DEC 2020 UNAUDITED 30 JUNE 2021 AUDITED
£££
Prepayments(i)336,208353,780339,522
Other prepayments20,789 5,20020,596
Security deposits3,225 3,3943,257
360,222362,734363,375

(i) In 2018 the Company paid Titeline Drilling Pty Ltd ACN 096 640 201 (Titeline) for future drilling services in accordance with the heads of agreement dated 28 March 2018 between Titeline, Signature Gold and Tectonic Gold.

(ii) Titeline has been engaged to complete 10,000 meters of diamond drilling to produce core samples for analysis, assay and metallogenic studies from the Company's Biloela Project site. A review to be completed after 2,500 metres of drilling has been completed and the completion program for the remaining 7,500 metres to be mutually agreed.

As at 31 December 2021 £336,208 (A$625,386), (2020: £353,780 or A$625,386) remains prepaid to Titeline

As at 30 June 2021, the balance of the prepayment to Titeline is £339,522 (A$625,386).

6. EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

On 10 February 2022, the Company issued 10,521,707 to Directors in total in lieu of cash payments for fees for the period 30 June 2019 to 30 June 2021. For further detail, refer to the Company's announcement released on 4 February 2022.

On 2 March 2022, Signature Gold Pty Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary company of Tectonic, received A$289,019 research and development (R&D) tax incentive rebate related to the company's Australian R&D expenses from the 2021 financial year. The tax refund is for eligible R&D activities related to the Company's Intrusive Related Gold Research Program.

Other than as stated elsewhere in this report, Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances at the date of this report that have significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations, the results of the operations or the state of affairs of the Company in subsequent financial years.

7. DISTRIBUTION

Copies of these interim financial statements is available on the Company's website (www.tectonicgold.com) or directly from the Company at its registered address.


For further information, please contact:

Tectonic Gold plc
Brett Boynton
Sam Quinn
www.tectonicgold.com
@tectonic_gold		+61 2 9241 7665
Aquis Stock Exchange Corporate Adviser and Broker
VSA Capital Limited
Andrew Raca - Corporate Finance
Andrew Monk - Corporate Broking
+44 20 3005 5000

Ends

© 2022 PR Newswire
