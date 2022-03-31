SolarJuice Technology manufactures its new 450W and 550W solar modules in a facility at a revamped Sunergy PV solar plant in Sacramento, California.From pv magazine USA SPI Energy has announced that SolarJuice Technology has launched 450W and 550W solar modules for commercial projects. The modules are being manufactured at the company's new facility in Sacramento, California. In February, SPI said it would be ramping up to produce 1.1GW of solar modules. Manufacturing uses the existing production lines at the former Sunergy PV solar plant, boosting capacity to 1.1GW in the third quarter. The ...

