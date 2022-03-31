The Ukraine crisis and its humanitarian catastrophe have shown the Western industrial nations that a singular dependence on fossil raw materials can become a serious supply threat in the event of a conflict. Economic weapons are used as leverage in today's warfare; sanctions are followed by supply bottlenecks and supply shortages. Political decision-makers now have these points clearly on the table. All the more reason for industry and consumers to join forces: alternative energies must be put on the table even sooner than expected. Now, Europe in particular must show that an economic union can also consistently pursue common paths to crisis management. Varta AG represents the German art of engineering and can make a big splash with its innovative approaches to energy technology. An update from Ellwangen.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...