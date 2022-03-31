- (PLX AI) - H&M Q1 gross margin 49.3%.
- • Q1 EBIT margin 0.9%
- • Q1 net income SEK 217 million vs. estimate SEK 728 million
- • Q1 EBIT SEK 458 million vs. estimate SEK 1,197 million
- • With no sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, 185 stores were affected, as well as online sales in Russia
- • Net sales in the period 1-28 March 2022 increased by 6 percent in local currencies compared with the corresponding period last year. Excluding Russia, Belarus and Ukraine the increase was 11 percent
