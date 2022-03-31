- (PLX AI) - Suss Microtec FY EBIT EUR 22.6 million vs. estimate EUR 24.5 million.
- • FY EBIT margin 8.6%
- • Outlook FY revenue EUR 270-300 million vs. consensus EUR 310 million
- • Says outcome of the 2022 financial year will heavily depend on when the various supply chain bottlenecks can be resolved
- • SUSS MicroTec expects a free cash flow range between a negative mid-single-digit million amount and a positive mid-single-digit million amount
