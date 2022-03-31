Das Instrument DDJ JP3549100000 NEXUS BANK CO. LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument DDJ JP3549100000 NEXUS BANK CO. LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument INW1 DE000A14KR27 GBS SOFTWARE AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument INW1 DE000A14KR27 GBS SOFTWARE AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument TJG FI0009007637 INNOFACTOR OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument TJG FI0009007637 INNOFACTOR OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument 0B2 AT0000BAWAG2 BAWAG GROUP AG EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument B4A1 CH0208062627 MEIER TOBLER GRP AG NAM. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument B4A1 CH0208062627 MEIER TOBLER GRP AG NAM. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument 52R FI4000440664 NELES OYJ EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument 52R FI4000440664 NELES OYJ EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument 92I NO0010808405 ROMERIKE SPAREBANK NK 100 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument 92I NO0010808405 ROMERIKE SPAREBANK NK 100 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument 871 FR0010481960 ARGAN EO 2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument 871 FR0010481960 ARGAN EO 2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument B2I0 CA21077G1081 CONTAKT WORLD TECHNOLOGI. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument B2I0 CA21077G1081 CONTAKT WORLD TECHNOLOGI. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument BOX US0758871091 BECTON, DICKINSON DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument BOX US0758871091 BECTON, DICKINSON DL 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022Das Instrument 501 GB00BD736828 AIR PARTNER PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 31.03.2022 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 01.04.2022The instrument 501 GB00BD736828 AIR PARTNER PLC LS-,01 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 31.03.2022 and ex capital adjustment on 01.04.2022