Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 31.03.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Große Spekulation: Ganz kurz vor dem Finale?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFHV ISIN: GB00BJQZC279 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Frankfurt
07.01.22
09:16 Uhr
3,160 Euro
+0,020
+0,64 %
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
31.03.2022 | 08:34
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc: Update on expected timing of settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend

DJ Update on expected timing of settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (54HB,DMGT) Update on expected timing of settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend 31-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

31 March 2022

Daily Mail and General Trust plc ('DMGT')

Update on expected timing of settlement of the

Share Element of the Special Dividend

On 14 December 2021, the Non-conflicted DMGT Directors declared a Special Dividend, comprised of a Cash Element and a Share Element, to all shareholders on the register of members of DMGT as at 6.00pm on 16 December 2021. Settlement of the Cash Element occurred on 30 December 2021.

The Share Element is comprised of DMGT's holding of shares ('Cazoo Shares') in Cazoo Group Ltd ('Cazoo'), equivalent to approximately 0.5749 shares in Cazoo per DMGT share. At its declaration, the distribution of the Share Element was expected to occur in the first half of 2022 and the timing was uncertain due to it being subject to several restrictions. The constitutional lock-up period, to which the Cazoo shares held by DMGT were subject, expired in February 2022. On 21 March 2022, Cazoo announced that the release of the company's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 results is expected to occur on 7 April 2022 and that the release of the company's first quarter fiscal year 2022 results is expected to occur on 3 May 2022.

At this stage, the current expectation is that the settlement of the Share Element of the Special Dividend will occur in May 2022. This will follow the filing with the US Securities Exchange Commission by Cazoo of a prospectus supplement that incorporates the company's first quarter fiscal year 2022 results. The timing of the settlement of the Share Element does, however, remain uncertain as it is still subject to the expiry of any US securities law restrictions which may apply to the transfer by DMGT of the Cazoo Shares, including ensuring that Cazoo's resale registration statement on Form F-1 is effective and usable by DMGT at the time of settlement. DMGT will make a further announcement on the expected timing for settlement when there is greater certainty. For further information 

For analyst and institutional enquiries: 
Tim Collier, Chief Financial Officer   +44 20 3615 2902 
Adam Webster, Head of Investor Relations +44 20 3615 2903 
 
For media enquiries: 
Doug Campbell, Teneo           +44 7753 136628 
Tim Burt, Teneo              +44 7583 413254

Notes

Former DMGT shareholders are referred to the offer document in relation to the recommended cash offer for all of the issued and to be issued DMGT A Shares not already owned by RCL, published on 6 November 2021 (the 'Original Offer Document') and to the final offer document in relation to the recommended increased and final offer (the 'Final Offer') published on 2 December 2021 (the 'Final Offer Document'). Capitalised terms in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the Original Offer Document and Final Offer Document.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     XS0306155499, GB00BJQZC279 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     54HB,DMGT 
LEI Code:   4OFD47D73QFJ1T1MOF29 
Sequence No.: 152648 
EQS News ID:  1315621 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1315621&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 31, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DAILY MAIL & GENERAL TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.