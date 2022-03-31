Data presentations provide key updates on the portfolio, including Botulinum Toxin, Belotero, Radiesse and Ultherapy

Merz Aesthetics today confirmed its commitment as a global leader in medical aesthetics at the 20th Aesthetic Anti-Aging Medicine World Congress (AMWC), with the presentation of data from its medical aesthetics portfolio and a clear focus on addressing the aesthetic needs of a diverse society. AMWC 2022, held from Thursday, 31 March to Saturday, 02 April 2022, will take place in a hybrid format, enabling participants to attend the conference in person in Monaco and/or virtually. Merz Aesthetics is an elite sponsor of the global industry congress.

"As part of our continued commitment to the aesthetic medicine industry, we are looking forward to reunite with partners and experts, share insights and foster scientific exchange in the aesthetics field at this year's AMWC congress," said Frank Brandt-Pollmann, President EMEA, Merz Aesthetics. "We are focused to advance science in aesthetics, fuel confidence and empower unique attitudes."

Merz Aesthetics continues to embrace the diversified and unique needs of aesthetic patients and practitioners, recognizing the personal journey for each patient and partnering with experts to meet those needs by fueling confidence and empowering unique attitudes.

Merz Aesthetics is organizing an expert program led by esteemed medical aesthetic experts and presenting new data throughout the course of the meeting.

Expert Keynote Sessions

Merz Aesthetics is organizing expert-led keynote sessions to be held on Thursday, 31 March Friday, 01 April (via registration only).

"Skin Glow and Skin Quality optimizing your skin boosting treatment"- Dr. Sonja Sattler, Thursday, 31 March, 10:00-12:00h CEST.

"Collagen Expert Class insights into collagen stimulation, skin quality and patient safety"- Dr. Jani van Loghem, Thursday, 31 March, 13:00-15:00h CEST.

"Optimizing the Patient Journey in the Digital Age" Adam Haroun, Thursday, 31 March, 15:30-17:00h CEST.

"Aesthetic Toxin Expert Talk purity and precision for long-term patient satisfaction" - Dr. Carla Pecora, Friday 01 April, 10:00-12:00h CEST.

"Skin Lifting the expert approach to customized treatments" Dr. Tatjana Pavicic, Friday 01 April, 13:00-15:00h CEST.

"All About Lips expert techniques to address the unique needs of patients" - Dr. Kate Goldie, Friday 01 April, 15:30 17:30h CEST

Oral Presentations

Dr. Carla Pecora: 'Clinical experience with intradermal microdroplet injection of diluted Incobotulinum toxin A for facial flushing and pore size improvement' (Neuromodulators); Saturday, 02 April, 9:00h CEST, Nijinski

Dr. Carla Pecora: 'A combination approach using IncobotulinumtoxinA and CPM-HA injections for the periorbital complex improvement.' (Periorbital Zone and "Foxy Eyes" Trend Lifting Rejuvenating); Saturday, 02 April, 11:15h CEST, Salle des Princes AMWC Stream 1

E-Poster Presentations

Virtual posters will be available for viewing for the duration of the congress and displayed on the virtual E-poster platform with detailed abstracts.

Botulinum Toxin

Study Design of LONG RUN: A LONGitudinal evaluation and Real-world evidence of Uniquely purified incobotulinumtoxinA in treatment naïve participants. Andy Curry, Merz Aesthetics USA, Terrence Keaney, MD USA, Niamh Corduff, MD Australia, Simon Ravichandran, MD UK, Ada Trindade, MD Brasil.

Chemobioresurfacing: Does intradermal injection of botulinumtoxinA plus hyaluronic acid improve skin quality? Diane Duncan, MD USA.

IncobotulinumtoxinA Demonstrates Safety and Prolonged Duration of Effect in a Dose-Ranging Study for Glabellar Lines: Final Study Results. Martina Kerscher, MD PhD Germany, Sabrina Fabi, Md USA, Tanja Fischer, MD PhD Germany, Michael Gold, MD USA, John Joseph, MD USA, Welf Prager, MD Germany, Berthold Rzany, MD ScM Germany, Steve Yoelin, MD USA, Susanna Roll, PhD Germany, Gudrun Klein, PhD Germany, Corey Maas, MD PhD USA.

Belotero and Radiesse

The local tissue lifting capacity of dermal filler is greater with increasing hyaluronic acid concentration using an ex vivo human skin model. Kay Marquardt, Christian Hartmann, Christina Wollenburg, Tristan Gesing, Thomas Hengl all Merz Aesthetics, Germany.

Distance between calcium hydroxylapatite microspheres is essential for fibroblast invasion and resulting neocollagenesis. Bartosch Nowag, Nils Warfving, Thomas Hengl all Merz Aesthetics, Germany.

Comparative Histomorphological Evaluation of the Injectable Cohesive Polydensified Matrix Hyaluronic Acid and Calcium Hydroxylapatite Combination. Yana Yutskovskaya, MD Russia, Evgenia Kogan, MD PhD Russia, Alla Y Koroleva, MD Russia.

About Merz Aesthetics

Merz Aesthetics is a medical aesthetics business with a long history of empowering health care professionals, patients and employees to live every day with confidence. We aim to help people around the world look, feel and live like the best versions of themselves-however they define it. Clinically proven, our product portfolio includes injectables, devices and skin care treatments designed to meet each patient's needs with high standards of safety and efficacy. We are known for building unique connections with customers who feel like family. Our global headquarters is in Raleigh, N.C., USA, with a commercial presence in 36 countries worldwide. Merz Aesthetics is part of Merz Group, a family-owned business founded in 1908 and based in Frankfurt, Germany. Learn more at merzaesthetics.com.

